Stuck Trucker Faces The Consequences Of Dodging Chain Control

The California Highway Patrol has been busy this winter, having already saved a stranded trucker on Christmas Eve who listened too closely to their GPS. The trucker had followed their GPS to a road that wasn't plowed, getting themselves stuck and requiring the Grass Valley CHP to tow them to safety.

Less than a week into the new year, and the CHP, this time out of the Truckee office, had to save a trucker who didn't think chain control mattered to them. During winter weather, many areas that get high snow totals may require drivers to put chains on their tires. The metal chains attached to tires can help give more traction than just using the rubber of your tires. That extra traction gives drivers more purchase on the potentially icy road.

However, the trucker the Truckee CHP had to save believed they could travel over the Donner Summit, a pass that receives an immense amount of winter weather. The driver didn't utilize chains on their tires and had to be towed by the CHP off the Donner Summit. Not only was the driver stuck, but since they drove without the required chains, they were also fined. Depending on how severe the violation was, that could run them up to $500.