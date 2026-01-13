Walmart's Oil Filter Recommendation Surprised This Mechanic - Here's What He Noticed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart is well known as a retailer with a wide selection of items for sale at affordable prices. The company even carries its own brand of automotive maintenance supplies, including oil and oil filters, under the Super Tech banner. The shelves of the Auto Care department inside Walmart are also lined with well-known automotive brands like Fram, Pennzoil, Mobile1, and K&N, sitting next to the Super Tech items.

Super Tech motor oil is good enough to meet American Petroleum Institute (API) specifications deemed suitable for most automobile engines. However, with its low price point, expect some differences when compared to premium brands. There are also differences between other brands and Super Tech when comparing oil filters, as Adirondackny points out in a video posted to TikTok.

In the video (you must sign in to TikTok to view it), we can see a Super Tech oil filter compared to filters from Motorcraft and NAPA. Walmart recommended the Super Tech filter, and NAPA provided the Pro Select version, as replacements for the stock Motorcraft oil filter. Note: Walmart also carries Motorcraft brand oil filters. They all look like they fit the same vehicle, and AdirondackNY verifies they will, but the Super Tech is noticeably shorter than the stock Motorcraft, while the NAPA filter is the longest of the three oil filters.