Consumer Reports Says These Are The Best Car Insurance Companies

Finding the right car insurance for you can be a tricky proposition. Every state in the United States — with the exception of New Hampshire — requires vehicle owners to have some level of car insurance, and even New Hampshire requires some proof of financial responsibility in a collision. There are big-name insurance companies like Allstate and State Farm, along with a plethora of regional insurance companies. When people have to sign up for a new policy, they need to consider how much they are paying for coverage, what services the insurance company actually provides, and whether they feel the company is being direct in communicating what exactly a particular policy entails, as it is not uncommon for a company to obfuscate what it actually does through jargon.

For some people, finding the cheapest car insurance policy available is all they care about, but for those who want to take all of these things into consideration, a great resource to help choose your next insurance policy is Consumer Reports. The publication has surveyed over 40,500 individual car insurance policyholders across 36 insurance companies about their experiences, and, by and large, people are not terribly happy with the service their insurance company provides, particularly those with coverage through one of the big-name national brands. Only a handful have earned a recommended designation from Consumer Reports, and here we are going to look at the top five car insurance companies based on the publication's findings, seeing what exactly these companies offer that sets them apart.