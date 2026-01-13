The Japanese Car Brand With The Worst Cabin Storage, According To Consumer Reports

Choosing the right vehicle means getting something that's not only reliable, but comfortable, too. If you're thinking about trying a Mazda, Consumer Reports data suggests that you might not be happy with the amount of cabin storage on some of its models. CR defines cabin storage as the area including cup holders, the dashboard, and the center console — but not trunk space. This metric was part of the site's 2025 owner satisfaction ratings, in which Mazda placed 22nd overall. Those ratings were based on CR's Annual Auto Surveys that covered around 380,000 vehicles from model years between 2023 and 2025, plus some 2026 models. In terms of cabin space, Mazda ranked dead last.

CR isn't the only site with something to say about Mazda's cabin space. Although our reviewer didn't have a problem with it, one driver wrote on an Edmunds review that the 2025 Mazda3 Hatchback has narrow, hard-to-reach cupholders. It also has smaller compartments and limited space, especially for taller drivers. Edmunds noted that the Mazda3 even falls behind other comparable vehicles when it comes to usable storage.

The 2025 Mazda CX-90, one of the 10 least satisfying SUVs to own, reportedly has similar issues. Capital One's Auto Navigator found that much of the vehicle's center console space was lost due to the infotainment system. In a review of the 2025 Mazda CX-5 on Cars.com, the vehicle's lack of cabin storage was also evident, especially when compared to similar compact SUVs examined by the site. There, one driver also complained in a review that the 2025 Mazda CX-30's poorly designed glove compartment made it impractical for storage.