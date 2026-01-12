The US Navy Is Betting On A Foreign Design For Its New Medium Landing Ship

Even casual observers of the United States military and its associated defense industries likely know that America is currently in the midst of major changes and updates to its fleet of ships and fighting aircraft. On the U.S. Navy side of things, planned additions and upgrades to the fleet include everything from nuclear aircraft carriers to ballistic missile submarines.

For many of these upcoming vessels, it's simply a matter of building additional ships of an existing class in a timely manner. For other ship types, the Navy has been busy working through the design selection process, weighing different options to pick something that's not only highly capable, but also affordable. On top of that, it also needs to be a ship type that can be constructed quickly and easily. With all those requirements in mind, in December 2025 the Navy picked a design from the Dutch company Damen for its new medium landing ship.

Known as the LST-100, the Navy's new ship won't be a from-scratch prototype. Instead, it's an existing ship model, which means that production and deployment should happen a lot faster than with a ground-up design. And while its blueprints originate from a foreign shipbuilder, the LST-100 will be constructed in America under what the Navy hopes will be a fairly streamlined process.