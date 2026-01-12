Insurance Companies Are Using Drone Images To Cancel Customers' Policy Renewals

If you count yourself among the millions of homeowners in the world, you know that maintaining a valid insurance policy on your property is one of the most important steps you can take to protect yourself. You no doubt also know that selecting the right insurance can be downright nerve-wracking. And even when you rely on discount programs, like the one offered by smart home company Nest, coverage can still cost you a pretty penny.

That's why it can be particularly disheartening to hear stories of insurance companies taking extra measures to make things more difficult for homeowners. One such case involves reports of an insurer in California allegedly relying on aerial drone footage to end coverage for one of its customers. That company is CSAA; according to Modesto home owner Joan Van Kuren, the AAA-affiliated insurer decided to not renew her policy after it gathered images of her home via a drone fly-over.

Van Kuren told CBS Sacramento the official reason given by CSAA was that it had found a "substantial increase in hazards" accumulated around her property. The homeowner claims the images she was shown as proof of CSAA's decision were captured via camera-equipped drone, which have become increasingly affordable as the technology becomes more widespread. After being approached by the local CBS affiliate, CSAA has denied the use of a drone, but did confirm the photos were sourced by what it referred to as proprietary aerial imagery. Whatever the case, it would seem that aerial photography is now increasingly being used by insurance companies to make policy decisions.