Be Careful At The Mechanic: They Might Be Illegally Loaning Out Your Car

It seems as if everyone and their uncle has a story of a disastrous trip to the mechanic. There are tales of being overcharged, of mechanics not completing the repair they were asked to do, or just scamming their customers completely. However, a new story out of Pittsburgh may take the cake for the most ridiculous thing a mechanic has done with a driver's vehicle.

Keith Smith, the owner of Oilology, a mechanic shop in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania was arrested by local police after he was caught giving out customer vehicles as loaner vehicles to other customers. One victim of the car-loan scheme said he dropped his vehicle, a 2011 Suzuki Kazashi, off at Oilology in June. Unfortunately, he found even more issues once his vehicle was officially returned to him, including an extra 5,000 miles on the odometer.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time Smith had been caught loaning out customer vehicles. "There's a lot of people who he's done it to and sit there and go, 'Wait, I didn't have those thousand miles extra. What happened,'" the anonymous victim told local WXPI 11 News. The victim also told the local news station that he was a good friend of Smith, "so I didn't expect him to do this to me, even though he has his past."