These New Cars Don't Offer Android Auto - Here's Why

While most new vehicles on sale offer Android Auto, some do not. The longest-running vehicle brands that have never supported Android Auto include Tesla and Rivian, which is also missing Android Auto. These two brands have independently developed their own integrated, custom software systems that run all aspects of their vehicles, including driver assistance and control functions, infotainment, navigation, management and charging of the battery, and all other aspects of the vehicle that the driver needs to know about.

General Motors is replacing Android Auto (and Apple CarPlay) with their conversational-based AI with Google Gemini that will, in the future, be connected through OnStar and can be tailored to the driver's preferences.

In 2028, GM plans to introduce a new "centralized computing platform" that will first be found on that model year's Cadillac Escalade IQ EV, but will eventually expand to GM's other EVs and gas-powered vehicles. According to GM, this new platform, "...unites every major system — from propulsion and steering to infotainment and safety — on a single, high-speed computing core." This new system will provide GM vehicles with a bandwidth capability increase by a factor of 1,000, with a 10-fold increase in capacity for over-the-air software updates. GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed this in an interview, claiming that switching back and forth from your phone to the car's system is "distracting."