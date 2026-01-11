Why Transmission Dipsticks Are Being Removed From New Cars

Car enthusiasts are really no different from open source programmers or home DIYers. All of them like to pop the hood on their respective toys, root around to figure out what's wrong, and then fix it themselves. Each has a passion to get their hands dirty, if you will. Well, over the last few years, car makers have increasingly been eliminating one of those "do it yourself" elements that have for so very long been easily accessible to every home mechanic — the transmission dipstick.

Along with checking the transmission fluid level and condition (via this dipstick), inspecting the motor oil using a similar dipstick (something that's also going the way of the dinosaur), radiator coolant levels, windshield wiper fluid, air pressure in the tires, and whether the air filter needed replacing were all once part of a regular maintenance "to-do list" that you could do yourself quickly and easily. However, with the technological advancements in today's transmissions, car makers feel that checking the fluid level isn't something unskilled home mechanics need to worry about anymore.

Not only is there the wayward chance of pouring the wrong type of fluid into the transmission (and possibly destroying it in the process), but more importantly, doing away with the dipstick allows car manufacturers to build transmissions with much tighter tolerances and combine it to form wholly sealed powertrain systems that are better monitored by onboard computers and dashboard warning lights, thus mitigating the risk of potential leaks (not entirely eliminating them, mind you).