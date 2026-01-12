Not The 4Runner, Not The Highlander – The Longest-Lasting Toyota SUV, According To iSeeCars

The team at iSeeCars, a website for selling and purchasing new and used cars, has put together a list of the 25 longest-lasting vehicles. The vehicles that made the list are the most likely to reach 250,000 miles and beyond. Toyota Motor Corporation, which includes Toyota and Lexus, dominates the list with nine of the top 10 vehicles. Toyota alone has 10 models in the top 25.

Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst of iSeeCars, said that "The 2025 iSeeCars Longest-Lasting Cars list features vehicles with between a 9.1% and 39.1% predicted chance of reaching 250,000 miles." What may be considered surprising on the list is the number of SUVs, having earned 11 of the top 25 positions on the list. According to iSeeCars, the industry average for a car reaching 250,000 miles is just 4.8%. That means the vehicle at the 25 spot, the Acura MDX, may just have a 9.1% chance to reach 250,000 miles, even if it's still double the average.

The vehicle at the top of the list is the Toyota Sequoia, which has a 39.1% chance of lasting more than 250,000 miles. That means the Sequoia is 8.1 times more likely to surpass 250,000 miles than the average vehicle.