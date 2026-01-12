Not The 4Runner, Not The Highlander – The Longest-Lasting Toyota SUV, According To iSeeCars
The team at iSeeCars, a website for selling and purchasing new and used cars, has put together a list of the 25 longest-lasting vehicles. The vehicles that made the list are the most likely to reach 250,000 miles and beyond. Toyota Motor Corporation, which includes Toyota and Lexus, dominates the list with nine of the top 10 vehicles. Toyota alone has 10 models in the top 25.
Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst of iSeeCars, said that "The 2025 iSeeCars Longest-Lasting Cars list features vehicles with between a 9.1% and 39.1% predicted chance of reaching 250,000 miles." What may be considered surprising on the list is the number of SUVs, having earned 11 of the top 25 positions on the list. According to iSeeCars, the industry average for a car reaching 250,000 miles is just 4.8%. That means the vehicle at the 25 spot, the Acura MDX, may just have a 9.1% chance to reach 250,000 miles, even if it's still double the average.
The vehicle at the top of the list is the Toyota Sequoia, which has a 39.1% chance of lasting more than 250,000 miles. That means the Sequoia is 8.1 times more likely to surpass 250,000 miles than the average vehicle.
What makes the Sequoia last so long?
Toyota has historically proven itself to be one of the safest and most reliable vehicle brands in the world. In fact, looking through the history of our most reliable vehicle brand rankings, Toyota is consistently at the top of the list. Lexus, the luxury arm of Toyota's vehicle business, is also consistently at the top. This reliability goes beyond just the brand's new cars, as it applies to the used models as well. A 2024 Consumer Reports study determined that Lexus and Toyota were the two most reliable used car brands.
There are a multitude of reasons why Toyota vehicles are so reliable, from their quality management and production systems to utilizing the ideas of Dr. W. Edwards Deming. Dr. Deming helped improve the efficiency of Toyota manufacturing plants in the 1950s, helping turn Toyota into the global leader it is today.
The Toyota Sequoia itself is a reliable and safe SUV. While it doesn't have a safety score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it does earn top scores of Good from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The Sequoia consistently earns average to above-average reliability ratings from reviewers such as J.D. Power and Consumer Reports.
What does the Sequoia offer?
After receiving a complete redesign for the 2023 model year, the Toyota Sequoia pushes the envelope for premium off-road-ready SUVs. The 2026 Sequoia is powered by a 3.4-liter V6 engine mated to an electric motor for a combined output of 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. The hybrid components will help save you fuel during long drives, and the nearly 600 pound-feet of torque will give you plenty of power off-road.
Rear-wheel drive comes standard on the Sequoia, although you can upgrade to four-wheel drive. There are three different front suspensions offered, from a standard independent double-wishbone design to a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) off-road specific suspension. No matter which trim level you decide on, the Sequoia has the same rear suspension.
The large Toyota SUV also offers a luxe interior to make you as comfortable as possible while on the road. Top-tier trims offer premium leather with contrast stitching, as well as heated and ventilated front seats. The second-row captain's chairs can recline, giving those backseat passengers plenty of space to nap.
As you would expect from a Toyota vehicle, the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 package and the Star Safety System package both come standard across the entire lineup. Those safety packages include lane departure warning, pre-collision systems with pedestrian detection, and numerous other standard safety features.