How Much Is The Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro & What Engine Does It Have Under The Hood?
The Sequoia is Toyota's answer to the full-size SUV segment. While currently in its third generation, which arrived as a 2022 model year, the nameplate has actually been on the scene for 25 years now. Back to the latest model, a smattering of trims are available, and all are motivated by the same hybrid-assisted, twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 engine.
Output arrives in the form of 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to propel most guises of this gargantuan SUV to 60 mph from a standstill in just 5.6 seconds, with a limited top speed of 107 mph. However, if you prefer the path less trodden, the specs are slightly different for the Sequoia's TRD Pro. While the engine under the hood is the same, different suspension and tire settings mean the 0 to 60 mph time is a little slower, at 5.9 seconds.
We recently test-drove the Toyota Sequoia in the 1794 Edition trim, and couldn't help but feel that the TRD Pro guise suited the model so much better. The latter sports a number of off-roading accessories that really bring out the car's character, and it's $85 less than the tested 1794 model, too. To be precise, a 2026 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro costs $80,765, before destination charges, other fees, and any optional extras are selected.
A closer look at the Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro
The Sequoia comes with a whole lot more than just a punchy V-6 powertrain and some lifted suspension in the TRD Pro trim, though, as you may well expect for just north of $80,000. Other off-roading highlights include 18-inch BBS matte black alloy wheels, shod in 33-inch all-terrain tires, in addition to four-wheel drive as standard and a TRD Pro front stabilizer bar.
Inside, the interior is off-road focused, with features such as all-weather floor mats and easy-to-wipe Softex-trimmed seats. However, unlike some off-roading SUVs, the cabin is not a spartan place to spend time, and instead is crammed full with impressive tech and luxurious amenities. These include a powered moonroof with sunshade, heated and ventilated front seats, plus a 14-inch touchscreen display, from where occupants can access both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in order to play music through the premium JBL 14-speaker sound system.
The Toyota Sequoia is not a cheap option at $80,765, but it is right up there with the best body-on-frame SUVs on sale right now, providing a healthy mix of everything you might want or need. It's powerful enough, with 437 horses under the hood, luxurious enough inside, and mightily capable when the going gets tough, too — could it be the perfect one-car garage solution?