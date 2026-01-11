'Godfather Of AI' Has A Grim Prediction For Jobs In 2026

The rapid advancement of AI has been remarkable to behold. While you'd need a crystal ball to determine exactly what is in store for the future, those best positioned to comment on the potential impact of AI are those deeply entrenched in its world. There are few more fitting candidates on that front than the so-called "Godfather of AI" himself: Geoffrey Hinton. In 2024, Hinton was awarded a Nobel Prize in Physics for "foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks." A British-born scientist working at Canada's University of Toronto, he essentially laid the foundation for machine learning models. Yet even he is shocked at just how far things have come in the field.

Speaking to CNN in December 2025, the scientist was asked what he thought the technology would be capable of in 2026. He remarked, "we're going to see it having the capabilities to replace many, many jobs." He highlighted the fact that AI is already replacing workers in call centers, but that it's advancing and becoming incredibly prominent in all kinds of fields. "Each seven months or so," he went on, "it gets to be able to do tasks that are about twice as long." Hinton uses the example of coding, suggesting that "a minute's worth of coding" has grown to "projects that are, like, an hour long." The advancement of this suggests that "in a few year's time, it'll be able to do software engineering projects that are months long, and then there'll be very few people needed for software engineering projects." There are still some big problems with AI coding that seem to be getting worse, but if they can be rectified, there's a big concern.