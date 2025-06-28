AI Just Helped Design A CPU, Here's Why That Matters

"Chip design is not rocket science. It's much more difficult," is a running joke in the industry. But in an age where AI is helping solve some of the biggest challenges across medical science and economics, it was only a matter of time before the first big breakthrough at the intersection of AI and semiconductors arrived. This time, it didn't originate in Silicon Valley, but came out of China. Experts at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) used an AI system called QiMeng to design a processor chip.

The novel system can "fully automate the design of an entire CPU starting from I/Os." At the heart of the system is a Large Processor Chip Model (LPCM) that powers dedicated Hardware Design Agent and Software Design Agent components, both of which are applied in real-world application scenarios. In a research brief, the experts note that QiMeng is a viable solution for hardware and software design, adding that it will boost efficiency and intelligence in a field that is notoriously complex and keeps getting more sophisticated.

The team is now hoping to achieve industrial-grade automated processor chip design and guide the "entire processor chip domain" toward automation. So far, the team has already produced two processors, QiMeng-CPU-v1 and QiMeng-CPU-v2, which have managed to match the performance of an Intel 486 processor (from the 1990s) and an Arm Cortex-A53 processor (from the 2010s), respectively.