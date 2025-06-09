You've Been Warned: AI Is Coming For Your Doctors And Teachers (At Least According To Bill Gates)

Doctors and teachers are a surprising choice for AI-replaceable professions. They both require lived experience, empathy, and compassion, which is something that humans have done better than machines up to now. Bill Gates' vision for the future is based on the concept that while intelligence is currently relatively scarce, it will soon become abundant and free to use. "Intelligence will be completely free," Gate said at a talk he gave at Harvard University, as reported by Harvard newspaper The Crimson. "The intelligence to do a medical diagnosis or design a new drug, and that is such an earth-shaking thing."

On The Tonight Show, he told Fallon, "The era that we're just starting is that intelligence is rare. You know, a great doctor, a great teacher. And with AI, over the next decade, that will become free, Commonplace, you know? Great medical advice, great tutoring. And it's kind of profound because it solves all these specific problems, like we don't have enough doctors or mental health professionals."

Talking about problem-solving highlights why Gates is excited about the benefits AI can bring to teaching and medicine. The Gates Foundation, which he founded in 2000, has a stated mission to "help all people lead healthy, productive lives," so he is keenly aware of current deficits. In 2023, he wrote on his website, "Global health and education are two areas where there's great need and not enough workers to meet those needs. These are areas where AI can help reduce inequity if it is properly targeted."

