Elon Musk's Starlink Is Giving Venezuelan Citizens Free Internet (For Now)

The biggest global news of the first week of 2026 was the U.S. military's operations in Venezuela that culminated with the capture and arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The raid on Maduro's home was coordinated with an attack by over 100 bombers that left much of the capital city of Caracas and surrounding area reeling. With much of Venezuela's communications infrastructure damaged, Starlink is stepping in with some temporary assistance. An announcement on the Starlink website states that "Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3" and provides limited details.

Existing customers — even those who paused their service or stopped paying for it — will be given proactive service credits; the message notified users to check the account section of their Starlink app. People who already own the Starlink hardware with service elsewhere were advised to "select a Roam plan to use your Starlink in Venezuela." The cost of a Starlink kit varies by region, and Starlink admits that it doesn't yet have "a timeline for local purchase availability."