This $4 Billion Bridge Could Connect Asia And Africa In A Meaningful Way

For several decades, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have considered physically connecting their two countries using a massive sea bridge. The project — first proposed in the 1980s — was unofficially dubbed the Moses Bridge as a cultural reference to Moses parting the Red Sea (on which the bridge is proposed). Besides connecting Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the bridge would also have become the first usable land-based road and trade connection between Asia and Africa. This underlines the significance of the pivotal role this region can play, similar to the importance of the communication cables under the Red Sea that are critical to global digital infrastructure.

The bridge project was revived by Saudi King Salman during a 2016 visit to Egypt. However, this was followed by a long period of silence. Just when everyone thought the mega bridge was likely not happening, a senior official from Egypt revealed in 2025 that construction plans were still underway. In addition to being a staggering 32 km (20 miles) long, this proposed bridge is expected to cost $4 billion to build, with the funding coming almost entirely from Saudi Arabia. Yet even with its prodigious length, the project still would not count among the longest bridges on the planet.

However, if completed, this crossing would offer the first meaningful, usable land connection between Africa and Asia. Now, the two continents are indeed connected physically by land through the borders between Egypt, Israel, and Palestine. While the land route through Gaza is closed, Israel's Taba border crossing is open. But due to the geopolitical situation in the region, the route is not used for large-scale trade. The Moses bridge would rectify this, boosting trade between Egypt and Saudi Arabia and allowing the rest of Africa to obtain affordable, easy road access to Asia.