Stranded Trucker Shows Why You Should Never Blindly Trust Your GPS

The California Highway Patrol unit based out of Grass Valley, an area just west of Tahoe, got a call on Christmas Eve about a semi-truck that had taken a wrong turn and got stuck. The driver was following directions according to the GPS through a "very rural area of Sierra County," and had ignored a number of road signs signaling them to turn around.

The driver ended up on a road covered in deep snow, and after traveling for some time found themselves unable to drive any further. The CHP unit was able to find and rescue the driver, who luckily was prepared for an emergency situation. In a Facebook post, the CHP said "the driver had warm clothes, food, water, plenty of fuel, and help on their way."

California Highway Patrol also gave some advice to would-be GPS-followers, telling them that it's very important they do not attempt to drive around chain control areas by using side roads. Chain control areas are where vehicles and truckers have to add chains to their tires for better grip on slippery roads. The highway patrol also told drivers to never ignore "road closed" signs and to trust your instincts if you feel like your GPS is directing you incorrectly.