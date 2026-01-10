Stranded Trucker Shows Why You Should Never Blindly Trust Your GPS
The California Highway Patrol unit based out of Grass Valley, an area just west of Tahoe, got a call on Christmas Eve about a semi-truck that had taken a wrong turn and got stuck. The driver was following directions according to the GPS through a "very rural area of Sierra County," and had ignored a number of road signs signaling them to turn around.
The driver ended up on a road covered in deep snow, and after traveling for some time found themselves unable to drive any further. The CHP unit was able to find and rescue the driver, who luckily was prepared for an emergency situation. In a Facebook post, the CHP said "the driver had warm clothes, food, water, plenty of fuel, and help on their way."
California Highway Patrol also gave some advice to would-be GPS-followers, telling them that it's very important they do not attempt to drive around chain control areas by using side roads. Chain control areas are where vehicles and truckers have to add chains to their tires for better grip on slippery roads. The highway patrol also told drivers to never ignore "road closed" signs and to trust your instincts if you feel like your GPS is directing you incorrectly.
More GPS-guided blunders
While GPS technology has gotten increasingly more trustworthy since it was debuted for public and personal use, drivers have still found themselves in unfortunate circumstances. Three tourists in Australia once accidentally drove into Moreton Bay as the tides rose, trapping them in the water. The GPS told the tourists they would be on a road out to North Stradbroke Island, though the road is only passable during low tide.
Two tourists in Italy also suffered from listening to their GPS. The couple planned a romantic getaway on the picturesque island of Capri, although the GPS had a different idea. The tourists ended up driving to the northern Italian town of Carpi, which is about 400 miles north of the island destination.
A driver in Switzerland once found himself stuck on the side of a mountain while attempting to navigate a goat path. The path, which is meant for goats and livestock, is not wide enough for vehicles. The driver believed he could find the main road by taking the path, though he eventually had to be rescued by a heavy lifting helicopter.