How Much Does Microsoft Charge To Repair An Elite Xbox Controller?

Gaming peripherals don't last forever, and controllers are no exception. With heavy use and frequent gaming sessions, Xbox controllers can be hit with all kinds of problems, like stick drift or connection issues. Replacing a broken controller isn't cheap — especially if you have the Elite Xbox Controller. Elite Series 2 controllers are designed with competitive gaming in mind, offering increased customization and performance in comparison to standard models. As a result, they're a little pricier than their counterparts, with core models starting at around $130. Replacing a damaged controller doesn't have to set you back by the whole cost of a new device, though, with Microsoft offering a postal repair service at a cost.

In any case where you're out of warranty and can't fix your Xbox controller's issues yourself, you can send it off to Microsoft to repair it for a fee of $79 in the United States, before taxes. This offer applies specifically to the Elite Wireless Controller 2. You'll also be provided a shipping label when you submit a service order request. Alternatively, if you aren't able to ship your controller off to Microsoft directly for any reason, you can opt to have it repaired in person by a Microsoft Authorized Service Provider. In the US, that's uBreakiFix by Asurion, who offer controller repairs on behalf of Microsoft.

If your Elite Controller is under warranty, you might be in luck. Microsoft's consumer warranty provides some coverage for Xbox controllers, subject to conditions. This applies to covered products purchased directly from Microsoft or an authorized retailer for up to 12 months. Per Microsoft's warranty for purchases made on or after June 5, 2025, you can claim for accidental damage from handling, breakdowns, and power surges.