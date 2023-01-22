How To Fix An Xbox Series X|S Controller That Keeps Disconnecting

If you're an Xbox Series X|S owner, and you've experienced faulty connections with your controller, you're not alone. As with any console that uses a wireless connection, your Xbox Series X|S controller can experience problems for various reasons. Controller problems are some of the most common issues experienced by gamers. However, fortunately, there are several steps you can take to fix the most common issues.

Whether you need to update your controller's firmware, or establish a new connection between it and your console, you shouldn't give up on a controller experiencing problems without going through a few troubleshooting steps first. Updating your controller can often resolve connection issues and ensure that your controller is running the latest software. If that doesn't work, you can establish a new connection between your controller and your console by turning off both devices and then turning them back on again. As with any troubleshooting matter, you should also ensure that you have updated your console to the most recent firmware.