How To Fix An Xbox Series X|S Controller That Keeps Disconnecting
If you're an Xbox Series X|S owner, and you've experienced faulty connections with your controller, you're not alone. As with any console that uses a wireless connection, your Xbox Series X|S controller can experience problems for various reasons. Controller problems are some of the most common issues experienced by gamers. However, fortunately, there are several steps you can take to fix the most common issues.
Whether you need to update your controller's firmware, or establish a new connection between it and your console, you shouldn't give up on a controller experiencing problems without going through a few troubleshooting steps first. Updating your controller can often resolve connection issues and ensure that your controller is running the latest software. If that doesn't work, you can establish a new connection between your controller and your console by turning off both devices and then turning them back on again. As with any troubleshooting matter, you should also ensure that you have updated your console to the most recent firmware.
How to update the firmware for your Xbox Series X|S controller
Updating your Xbox Series X|S controller is essential in ensuring that it runs smoothly and connects appropriately to your console. If you're experiencing connection issues, you should start here to see if this is the culprit. The process is relatively straight forward and only takes a few minutes, according to Xbox.
- You must connect your controller to your console using a USB cable.
- Once the controller is connected, turn on your console and navigate to the settings menu.
- Choose Devices and Accessories, and select your controller.
- You should now see an option to update the firmware. Click on it, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update process.
It's important to note that you will need to have your console connected to the internet to update your controller's firmware. If you're having trouble with internet connectivity, you can also update your controller using a USB drive. You will need to download the update file onto a USB drive and connect it to your console.
How to update the firmware for your Xbox Series X|S console
Keeping your Xbox Series X|S updated to its most current firmware is necessary for security, stability, and performance. However, it can also help alleviate console and controller connection issues.
- Navigate to the Settings on your console.
- Select System > Console Info & Updates.
- Choose "Check for Updates" to see if there are any available updates.
- If updates are available, choose "Download and Install" to begin the process.
If you're the type who forgets to check for console updates, you can also turn on automatic updates to help you stay on top of things, according to Xbox.
- Navigate to the Settings on your console.
- Select System > Console Info & Updates.
- Select "Automatic Updates" and turn it on.
By turning on automatic updates, your console will automatically download and install updates when they become available. You won't have to check for updates manually, and your console will always run the latest software.
It's important to note that your console must be connected to the internet for automatic updates to work. Also, make sure your console has enough space for updates. Clear some space or use external storage if you're running low on space.
How to reconnect your controller to your Xbox Series X|S
You can often resolve connection issues and other problems by resetting and reconnecting your controller, according to Xbox. This can also help with issues like unresponsive buttons, sticks, etc. However, If you continue to experience issues after trying these steps, you may need to contact Xbox support for further assistance.
To reset and reconnect your Xbox Series X|S controller:
- Turn off your console and controller.
- Locate the Pairing button on the back of your controller near the bottom. Hold it for three seconds.
- Navigate to the Settings on your console.
- Select Devices and Accessories, and then select your controller.
- Select "Reconnect" to re-establish the connection between your controller and console.
If the above steps do not work, you may need to reset your controller to its factory settings.
- Turn off your console and controller.
- Hold the Pairing button on your controller for 15 seconds and release.
- The controller's lights should start flashing rapidly, indicating that you have reset its factory settings.
- Follow the steps above to reconnect your controller to your console.
It's important to note that resetting your controller will erase all customized settings, such as button mapping and audio settings. You will need to set them up again after reconnecting your controller.