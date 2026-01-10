What Does GS F Stand For On A Lexus?

Automakers love to use letters and numbers as the names of vehicles, from basically the entire BMW lineup of numbers to Lexus and Mercedes using letters. While they seem random, the letters and numbers chosen to represent a vehicle's name do have meanings behind them. For Lexus, the second letter in a vehicle's name describes the type of vehicle it is. If the second letter in a Lexus vehicle's name is S then the vehicle is a sedan, if the letter is C then the vehicle is a coupe, if the letter is an X then the vehicle is a crossover, and if the letter is a Z then it is an electric vehicle.

One of the more popular vehicles in the Lexus lineup is the midsize GS sedan. As we just mentioned, the S in the GS name indicates the style of vehicle as being a sedan. The G in the name originally stood for 'Grand,' meaning the Lexus GS government name is the Lexus Grand Sedan. For the Lexus GS F, the F in that name stands for Fuji Speedway and indicates a performance model. For the other sedans in the Lexus lineup, there's the Luxury Sedan (LS) and Executive Sedan (ES). Lexus also has the IS, which is a sedan, although the letters for the IS name stand for Intelligent Sports.