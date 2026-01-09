Why The US Navy's Nuclear Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Is In Guam
When it comes to military might on the ocean, the United States Navy employs some of the world's most advanced aircraft carriers, strategically positioned around the world. In fact, the U.S. has no fewer than 11 carriers in its fleet, and at any given time, their whereabouts can change, depending on the mission. One of those carriers, the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln, arrived in Guam in December 2025 for a scheduled port visit. This visit is part of routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area, which covers 36 countries and half of the global population.
The USS Abraham Lincoln traveled alongside a group of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, which the US Navy is modernizing. The Abraham Lincoln carried its air wing, or full group of mission-ready aircraft, as well. The crew was expected to perform routine maintenance and resupply the carrier while in port. This work would ensure that the carrier, equipment, and personnel remained ready for upcoming missions.
Before traveling to Guam, the Abraham Lincoln was deployed in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet regions in 2024 and returned to San Diego later that year. In the late summer of 2025, the carrier spent some time in Alaska, participating in the Northern Edge exercise. This was a large-scale joint operation between the U.S. Navy and other military branches, with a focus on integrating air, sea, and missile defense capabilities.
Guam's importance to the U.S. military
The USS Abraham Lincoln, one of the oldest aircraft carriers still in service, was in Guam one year before its 2025 deployment. The carrier, alongside several ships from its Carrier Strike group, made a scheduled four-day port call, during which about 20 sailors and Marines reunited with family members in a homecoming ceremony. Crew members also took part in community activities, as well as local volunteer work. This stop also served as a way for the crew to rest and have some fun after weeks at sea conducting flight operations.
The reason Guam is a frequent destination for such an important American military hub is primarily because of its location. It's in the Pacific Ocean, about 4,000 miles west of Hawaii, and much closer to East Asia than the U.S. mainland. But location is only one piece of the puzzle, as Guam's status as a U.S. territory allows the military to organize and launch missions without needing to get any sort of approval. In contrast, the military would need to go through the proper channels first at bases in other countries.
However, these operations need a secure energy supply, which is being threatened by various factors. Natural disasters, physical threats, and even cyberattacks put military operations in Guam at risk. That's why the government has pushed to strengthen Guam's energy infrastructure, to ensure that military forces are kept ready, and that the island nation can continue to support forces in the Pacific.