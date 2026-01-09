Why The US Navy's Nuclear Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Is In Guam

When it comes to military might on the ocean, the United States Navy employs some of the world's most advanced aircraft carriers, strategically positioned around the world. In fact, the U.S. has no fewer than 11 carriers in its fleet, and at any given time, their whereabouts can change, depending on the mission. One of those carriers, the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln, arrived in Guam in December 2025 for a scheduled port visit. This visit is part of routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area, which covers 36 countries and half of the global population.

The USS Abraham Lincoln traveled alongside a group of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, which the US Navy is modernizing. The Abraham Lincoln carried its air wing, or full group of mission-ready aircraft, as well. The crew was expected to perform routine maintenance and resupply the carrier while in port. This work would ensure that the carrier, equipment, and personnel remained ready for upcoming missions.

Before traveling to Guam, the Abraham Lincoln was deployed in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet regions in 2024 and returned to San Diego later that year. In the late summer of 2025, the carrier spent some time in Alaska, participating in the Northern Edge exercise. This was a large-scale joint operation between the U.S. Navy and other military branches, with a focus on integrating air, sea, and missile defense capabilities.