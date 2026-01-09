Why Craftsman Is Ditching Its V-Series Tools (And Which Alternatives Are Out There)

Ever since Stanley Black & Decker took over the Craftsman name in 2017, it's been a very uncertain time for fans of the brand. With Sears on its way out and Stanley Black & Decker taking over sales outside the dwindling department store, it was really only a matter of time before some major changes started hitting the brand name. (That's for better and for worse.)

For Craftsman loyalists, it was nice to see that Stanley Black & Decker was interested in investing in new product lines for the iconic brand. Most notably, the introduction of the V-Series in 2021. Positioned as Craftsman's top-tier lineup, professionals and DIYers ultimately only got a few years of enjoyment out of the V-Series before the brand's parent company decided to phase it out. Where are people supposed to find high-quality, professional hand tools now?

Speaking to the folks at ToolGuyd, Stanley Black & Decker explained the reason behind the phase-out: the company wants to make "a strategic shift to focus on the brand's core product line." including its Overdrive series. And though the products haven't been fully removed from Craftsman's own website just yet, it's best to start preparing for a replacement now. Taking Craftsman's word for it, the assumption is that once these V-Series tools are gone, they're gone for good.