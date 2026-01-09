Why Craftsman Is Ditching Its V-Series Tools (And Which Alternatives Are Out There)
Ever since Stanley Black & Decker took over the Craftsman name in 2017, it's been a very uncertain time for fans of the brand. With Sears on its way out and Stanley Black & Decker taking over sales outside the dwindling department store, it was really only a matter of time before some major changes started hitting the brand name. (That's for better and for worse.)
For Craftsman loyalists, it was nice to see that Stanley Black & Decker was interested in investing in new product lines for the iconic brand. Most notably, the introduction of the V-Series in 2021. Positioned as Craftsman's top-tier lineup, professionals and DIYers ultimately only got a few years of enjoyment out of the V-Series before the brand's parent company decided to phase it out. Where are people supposed to find high-quality, professional hand tools now?
Speaking to the folks at ToolGuyd, Stanley Black & Decker explained the reason behind the phase-out: the company wants to make "a strategic shift to focus on the brand's core product line." including its Overdrive series. And though the products haven't been fully removed from Craftsman's own website just yet, it's best to start preparing for a replacement now. Taking Craftsman's word for it, the assumption is that once these V-Series tools are gone, they're gone for good.
For a V-Series replacement, look to the brands they were based on
Because much of the V-Series was based on designs from respected European manufacturers Facom and USAG, you can trust both brands to be serviceable replacements for the Craftsman dupe. Facom in particular has been making high-quality professional hand tools for more than a century. The brand has built its reputation on French engineering, which means precise manufacturing tolerances and tools designed to withstand demanding automotive and industrial settings. Facom tools also feature an OGV socket profile, which comes into contact with fasteners' flats. That means better grip and less fatigue.
USAG gives you something similar. This Italian brand has an equally comprehensive range of professional tools designed for workshops, industrial settings, and skilled trades alike. (It's also owned by Facom, so that should tell you something about its respect for professional tools.) With much of the V-Series drawing direct inspiration from these two brands, mechanics can definitely trust either one as their preferred replacement once the Craftsman products are gone from store shelves. If you'd prefer a stateside brand, you have some other options to choose from, as well.
Other V-Series replacements to consider
In the U.S., Tekton and Icon are two similarly credible options for a V-Series replacement. They'll give you that professional-grade performance without the traditional tool-truck premiums. Tekton hand tools are organized into logical, no-skip systems, which lets you invest in a cohesive lineup rather than piecemeal sets with missing sizes.
Icon, on the other hand, takes a different but equally deliberate approach. One of Harbor Freight's in-house brands, Icon is designed to rival established professional brands with an emphasis on premium materials, tight machining tolerances, and ergonomic features. (It's also backed by a straightforward lifetime replacement guarantee, which is always nice to have.) The line covers the full spectrum of mechanic essentials, whether it be high-tooth-count ratchets, comprehensive socket sets or other specialty tool. Prices are significantly lower than traditional professional brands, too.
With the V-Series slowly but surely on its way out, any one of these four alternatives can help you get the job done. No matter if you choose an established European brand like Facom or USAG or turn to a stateside V-Series alternative like Icon, you definitely have some solid options to pick from.