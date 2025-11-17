Are Harbor Freight Icon Tools A Good Alternative To The Craftsman V Series? Here's What Users Say
With the Craftsman V Series now discontinued (and only four years after its 2021 debut), there's a big question mark over what people should use in its place. For years, the V Series had been a go-to for anyone who needed pro-grade hand tools at a good price. But now that the line is being phased out, some are turning to Harbor Freight's Icon Series tools for high-quality, professional-grade tools instead. Same have wondered if Icon really fill the gap left behind by Craftsman's V Series.
Opinions are split across Reddit threads and YouTube comment sections. When both brands were available to shop, the split seemed to be about 60/40 in favor of the Icon brand as the better all-around choice. "Craftsman is cheaper and not even competitive with Icon," argued Redditor wpmason as many others in the thread said they'd personally take Icon any day. That was when both lines were readily available, though. With the V Series now gone, the general consensus is that Icon's a better choice than settling for lesser Craftsman tools. As one user says, "[any Craftsman] that isn't V Series or Overdrive is absolute hot trash." That might be a little harsh, sure, but it gets at the basic opinion of those who have used both brands.
What about areas where Icon Tools can't compete?
Still, not all feedback is so aggressive in its anti-Craftsman sentiment. Some users show a little more tact in admitting that while Icon Tools can match or exceed Craftsman in durability and finish, Craftsman still has certain specialty items that Icon lacks. "Rather go with Icon personally," Redditor GhostOfAscalon said before acknowledging that the Craftsman V Series has a few pieces Icon doesn't. Others seemed to agree that the quality gap is narrower than many online claim. "Better off getting the Icon," one user wrote before confessing they're really about the same in quality and that it's ultimately a matter of personal preference.
YouTube reviewers have echoed those points, saying that while Icon is a solid option, the V Series is something that stood in a category all its own. "The Craftsman V Series set is available in both metric and standard," one commenter pointed out. "As much as I like the Icon, if the Craftsman specialty bits are the right sizes, I might choose the Craftsman." Taking all of their opinions into consideration, it seems pretty clear that Craftsman's V Series and Harbor Freight's Icon Tools aren't exactly a one-to-one comparison. Even so, Icon makes for a dependable choice regardless.
Craftsman is the more recognizable brand name, but Icon may have more to offer now
A large part of Icon's growing appeal is in the fact that the Harbor Freight-owned brand offers professional-quality tools at a price that undercuts the competition. Since its founding in 1993, Icon's catalog has grown to more than 1,000 tools from wrenches and ratchets to power tools and tool storage systems. Craftsman's massive parent company Stanley Black & Decker isn't likely to disappear anytime soon, but Icon looks like the underdog comparatively.
All in all: While the V Series was praised for its precision and feel, it came at a premium price compared to Craftsman's standard offerings (not to mention Icon's lower pricing). That balance of value and performance is a major reason users say they've bought Icons and haven't looked back at Craftsman in the wake of the V Series' death.
While Craftsman fans will tell you that the brand's Overdrive tool line reigns supreme over Icon Tools, most online forums seem to agree that Icon can do the V-Series' job just fine. The V Series may have been in a different category than anything Icon, but now that it's gone, Icon's the new one to beat. So, for a professional-grade tool line that comes at an affordable price and a lifetime warranty to boot, Icon isn't a bad place to turn.