Are Harbor Freight Icon Tools A Good Alternative To The Craftsman V Series? Here's What Users Say

With the Craftsman V Series now discontinued (and only four years after its 2021 debut), there's a big question mark over what people should use in its place. For years, the V Series had been a go-to for anyone who needed pro-grade hand tools at a good price. But now that the line is being phased out, some are turning to Harbor Freight's Icon Series tools for high-quality, professional-grade tools instead. Same have wondered if Icon really fill the gap left behind by Craftsman's V Series.

Opinions are split across Reddit threads and YouTube comment sections. When both brands were available to shop, the split seemed to be about 60/40 in favor of the Icon brand as the better all-around choice. "Craftsman is cheaper and not even competitive with Icon," argued Redditor wpmason as many others in the thread said they'd personally take Icon any day. That was when both lines were readily available, though. With the V Series now gone, the general consensus is that Icon's a better choice than settling for lesser Craftsman tools. As one user says, "[any Craftsman] that isn't V Series or Overdrive is absolute hot trash." That might be a little harsh, sure, but it gets at the basic opinion of those who have used both brands.