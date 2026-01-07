Newest Nuclear Sub Arrives For The US Navy With A Historic WW2 Namesake

The United States Navy has the largest fleet of nuclear submarines on the planet, and it just added a new one to the inventory. This new fifth generation submarine is an incredible machine, and it was named in honor of one of World War II's biggest and best vessels. On December 15, 2025, the U.S. Navy took ownership of the USS Idaho (SSN-799). The ship was named to carry on the honor of the battleship USS Idaho (BB-42), which was first commissioned in 1919 and went on to be awarded seven battle stars during WWII.

The new Idaho is the 26th Virginia-class boat. The ship is the fifth U.S. Navy vessel to carry the name "Idaho. The first was a wooden steam sloop that was turned into a full-rigged sailing ship commissioned in 1866. The second was the BB-24, a Mississippi-class battleship. During World War I, motorboat SP-545 also carried the name before "Idaho" was transferred to a New Mexico-class battleship of WWII. That warship was known as "The Big Spud" for the state's most famous crop.

It's common for the U.S. Navy to reuse ship names in honor of historical vessels. The most well-known example is probably the USS Enterprise, as there have been nine thusly-named vessels, three of which are aircraft carriers. The new USS Idaho will undergo a series of sea trials prior to its official commissioning, which will likely take place sometime in the spring of 2026. In the meantime, dedicated submariners will get to know the boat, which is expected to help strengthen the nation's undersea warfare capabilities.