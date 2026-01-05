US Air Force Recovers Unexploded 'Super Bazooka' Rockets From WWII
New Year's Eve always comes with the expectation of a big fireworks display, but what about decades-old "super bazooka" rockets? Days before ringing in 2026, that's exactly what was found at Assateague Island National Seashore off the coast of Maryland and Virginia: two World War II-era military training rockets. The devices were identified as M29A1 practice rockets, commonly referred to as "Super Bazookas."
The dangerous discovery triggered a large-scale coordinated response, both from nearby bomb squad units and the U.S. Air Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. The first device was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. when National Park Service staff spotted a suspicious object on the island. Hours later, a second device was recovered from a home on Greenwood Lane in Ocean Pines after investigators determined it had been taken from the beach by a member of the public. The two rockets (not to be confused with missiles) were eventually rendered safe and disposed of without injuries or issues.
Where the rockets came from (and what to do if you find some)
After examining both items, explosives specialists told local outlet WBOC the bazookas were from rocket launchers used for military training rather than live combat weapons. Despite being ruled safe, officials made it clear that these "super bazookas" and other World War II-era weapons can still pose serious risks if they're disturbed, especially after decades of exposure to the elements.
The discoveries date back to Assateague Island's role during World War II. The place was a military bombing and training range during the war, with parts of the island being used for aerial bombing and ground-based weapons training exercises. That meant, of course, explosives buried beneath sand and dunes. And while most of the devices from that era were removed or neutralized soon after the war, shifting sands and coastal erosion (not to mention storms or heavy foot traffic) likely uncovered the items that got left behind.
As a note: Unexploded military devices like these rockets or a military mortar should never be touched, moved or transported. Even items labeled as practice or training ordnance can contain hazardous components that may become unstable over time. If you run into an unfamiliar or suspicious object (either on the beach or elsewhere), leave the area immediately and call 911 so trained personnel can respond safely.