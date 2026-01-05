US Air Force Recovers Unexploded 'Super Bazooka' Rockets From WWII

After examining both items, explosives specialists told local outlet WBOC the bazookas were from rocket launchers used for military training rather than live combat weapons. Despite being ruled safe, officials made it clear that these "super bazookas" and other World War II-era weapons can still pose serious risks if they're disturbed, especially after decades of exposure to the elements.

The discoveries date back to Assateague Island's role during World War II. The place was a military bombing and training range during the war, with parts of the island being used for aerial bombing and ground-based weapons training exercises. That meant, of course, explosives buried beneath sand and dunes. And while most of the devices from that era were removed or neutralized soon after the war, shifting sands and coastal erosion (not to mention storms or heavy foot traffic) likely uncovered the items that got left behind.

As a note: Unexploded military devices like these rockets or a military mortar should never be touched, moved or transported. Even items labeled as practice or training ordnance can contain hazardous components that may become unstable over time. If you run into an unfamiliar or suspicious object (either on the beach or elsewhere), leave the area immediately and call 911 so trained personnel can respond safely.