The Effort To Replace The US Military's Radar Planes Isn't Going To Plan

A critical part of the modern battlefield is the radar planes that sit quietly behind the scenes, orchestrating the battlefield and the assets on it. For decades, the US Air Force's E-3 Sentry — or AWACS — has been the mainstay in this role. Unmistakable thanks to its distinctive rotating radar dome mounted above the fuselage, the E-3 acts as an airborne command-and-control center, tracking aircraft and other enemy threats across vast areas while coordinating friendly forces in real time.

However, the plane — to put it kindly — is creaking with age. The E-3 Sentry is based on a modified version of a Boeing 707/320 commercial airframe, which dates from the 1950s and the dawn of the commercial jet age. And although the last commercial 707 was built in 1978, military airframe production continued until 1992 (interestingly, Japan has four AWACS built on the Boeing 767 airframe). Given its importance and its age, it shouldn't be a surprise to discover that the E-3 Sentry is due to be retired by 2035. The good news is that there's a ready-made replacement in the form of the E-7 Wedgetail. The E-7 is a somewhat strange looking 737 variant that's already in service, with four air forces currently operating the plane, including the UK and Australia.

The bad news is that America is very much having an on/off relationship with the E-7, with the Department of Defense attempting to cancel all US E-7 orders in June 2025, before the effort was blocked by Congress in the recently passed National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA).