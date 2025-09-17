This Boeing 737 Looks Super Strange, But Could Serve An Important Role In Defense

When the U.S. struck a $2.56 billion deal to purchase two converted Boeing 737s sporting a bizarre-looking 'top hat' radar system, many were skeptical. According to supporters of the deal, the U.S. might not have had much choice, as the country's airborne surveillance capabilities depend on its aging fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentrys. Debuting in 1977, the modified Boeing 707 is one of the oldest American military airplanes still in service. Equipped with a rotating radar dome that conducts surface-level surveillance up through the stratosphere, U.S. forces have depended on the Sentry to identify and track airborne enemy targets for nearly 50 years.

In recent years, however, American generals have grown concerned over the E-3's ability to track the next generation of advanced stealth aircraft, like the Chinese J-20 fighter jet. In 2022, for example, U.S. Pacific Air Forces General Kenneth Wilsbach remarked that the E-3's AWACS systems "aren't really capable in the twenty-first century." While U.S. generals have unsuccessfully tried to transition from the Sentry since 2001, rising global stealth capabilities and ongoing availability issues have underscored the lag in America's air surveillance infrastructure.

With NATO planning to phase out the E-3 by 2035 and the Air Force urgently needing a modern replacement, the Pentagon shifted focus to Boeing's E-7 Wedgetail, an Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEWC) aircraft developed for Australia's Royal Air Force, to fill the void in 2024. A derivative of the company's Next-Generation 737, the Wedgetail is distinguished by the radar system atop its fuselage resembling a dorsal fin. Just a year later, however, a debate has erupted between the Pentagon and U.S. lawmakers concerning the program, placing the future of the U.S.'s surveillance infrastructure up in the air.