The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft Has Impressive Aerial Refueling Abilities - Here's How It Works

The U.S. Navy's E-2 Advanced Hawkeye is a carrier-borne Airborne Command and Control aircraft that has acted as a nerve center and protective umbrella for carrier groups for decades. Although the aircraft is more commonly associated with aircraft carriers, its manufacturer — Northrop Grumman — also notes its effectiveness as a command and control aircraft for landlocked nations.

The first E-2 prototype took to the air in 1960; since then, the aircraft has continually evolved, culminating in the latest E-2D variant, which made its first carrier landing on the USS Harry Truman in February 2011. It's also one of the propeller-driven aircraft still used by the U.S. military. The key mission for this aircraft is to defend carrier groups against enemy threats, and one aspect that is crucial in achieving this is its ability to function for extended durations. The addition of mid-air refueling has lengthened this duration. According to NAVAIR, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye reached initial capability for aerial refueling in fiscal year 2020. This innovation has extended the Hawkeye's maximum mission duration to up to nine hours.

While the latest E-2D Hawkeye is bursting full of advanced electronics, including an all-weather UHF band radar with 360-degree coverage, its ability to refuel in mid-air was an important, officially sanctioned part of the aircraft's upgrade program. The mid-air refueling of Hawkeye aircraft is also under continual development. A point ably demonstrated when a collaboration between the French military and the U.S. Navy saw the Hawkeye aerially refueled by three French tankers.