Flex Vs. DeWalt Hammer Drills: How The Two Tool Brands Compare
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
General-purpose drills can accomplish a range of jobs that involve drilling through plastic, wood, and even some metal. But when it comes to installing shelves on hard surfaces like concrete or cinder block walls, they'll struggle. In this situation, you'll want to consider a hammer drill; they make seemingly impossible home improvement projects possible. How? It provides the rotational force of a drill while adding the destructive force of a hammer. This means that it will drill, slam, drill, slam... creating a continuous striking motion that will penetrate through materials that would be too resilient against rotation alone.
Now, if you're in the market for a new hammer drill, you've probably noticed that pretty much every major power tool brand has at least one among its cordless offerings. Two of the best brands for cordless drills are Flex and DeWalt. Both brands have received positive reviews from users for making durable, robust hammer drills, but that's not to say that their products are exactly the same. There are some differences between drills from these brands, and you might be wondering which one is right for you.
We have taken a detailed look at how DeWalt and Flex hammer drills square up against one another. To provide the most accurate and thorough comparison, we'll review the tools' specs from each brand's website and also check out user reviews on both brands to see what customers have to say about their products.
DeWalt offers plenty of options for both pros and DIYers alike
The specifications of both Flex and DeWalt hammer drills are as impressive as you would expect. DeWalt, for instance, offers an Atomic line of Hammer drills designed around the core philosophy of delivering strong performance in a compact format. Of course, they might not be the most powerful compact cordless hammer drill in their class. A model like the Atomic 20V MAX* 1/2 in. Hammer Drill will deliver enough power of up to 1,650 RPM.
That's ideal for drilling through hard materials, given that its 6.49-inch length affords you access to tight spaces that heavy-duty tools can't. Not only are they portable, but you can also use your DeWalt hammer drill for regular drilling purposes, provided you stick to the lower speed settings. When you want to enjoy maximum drilling and hammering power out of your cordless hammer drill, heavy-duty models like the DeWalt DCD999B are near the top of the list. It costs $189 (tool only) at Amazon. These drills come with Flexvolt compatibility that gives your tool a power boost of up to 42%, which delivers up to 2,250 RPM and 38,250 BPM.
Price is usually a barrier for buyers considering DeWalt power tools. When it comes to hammer drills, however, DeWalt offers a range of options, from affordable models for home use, to expert-level industrial kits ideal for professional jobs. Aside from that, if you need help accessing repair and replacement parts, as you should not repair DeWalt tools yourself unless it's a quick, small fix, DeWalt offers a ServiceNet program that provides easy access to authorized service centers.
Flex hammer drills are known for delivering unmatched raw performance
Flex may not be as popular as brands like DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Ryobi, but it's one of the top brands of cordless impact drills on the market. The brand often leans more towards raw performance and premium build, and that's quite evident with the hammer drills in offers. The FLEX 24V Brushless Cordless, which retails for $108 on Amazon at time of writing, for instance, includes a turbo mode feature, which makes it an optimum choice if your focus is on speed and performance. In fact, its ability to reach a maximum speed of 2,500 RPM and a stroking rate of up to 40,000 impacts per minute makes it one of the fastest performing power tools, perfect for your next DIY project.
Besides that, Flex hammer drills are equipped with a 24V lithium-ion battery, which delivers an impressive power boost, allowing Flex drills to maintain higher torque under hard material. These batteries also feature impressive specifications, like THERMA-Tech heat management, which plays a crucial role in extending the battery's lifespan by reducing heat buildup during demanding tasks. Also, Flex batteries' design allows them to hold more energy than DeWalt batteries, as well as recharge faster with the help of dual fan chargers. However, it's worth noting that while this upgrade might benefit users seeking enhanced performance, it does come with a caveat: It will increase your upfront costs.