Flex Vs. DeWalt Hammer Drills: How The Two Tool Brands Compare

General-purpose drills can accomplish a range of jobs that involve drilling through plastic, wood, and even some metal. But when it comes to installing shelves on hard surfaces like concrete or cinder block walls, they'll struggle. In this situation, you'll want to consider a hammer drill; they make seemingly impossible home improvement projects possible. How? It provides the rotational force of a drill while adding the destructive force of a hammer. This means that it will drill, slam, drill, slam... creating a continuous striking motion that will penetrate through materials that would be too resilient against rotation alone.

Now, if you're in the market for a new hammer drill, you've probably noticed that pretty much every major power tool brand has at least one among its cordless offerings. Two of the best brands for cordless drills are Flex and DeWalt. Both brands have received positive reviews from users for making durable, robust hammer drills, but that's not to say that their products are exactly the same. There are some differences between drills from these brands, and you might be wondering which one is right for you.

We have taken a detailed look at how DeWalt and Flex hammer drills square up against one another. To provide the most accurate and thorough comparison, we'll review the tools' specs from each brand's website and also check out user reviews on both brands to see what customers have to say about their products.