Can You Repair DeWalt Tools Yourself? Here's When It's Worth Trying, And When It's Not

Whether you're a full-time professional or a homeowner wanting cheap DeWalt tools, you need them to function properly in order to do the job right. Any sort of damage can slow you down or stop you dead in your tracks. You might need simple maintenance like cleaning air vents, or a mechanical fix, like replacing your drill's carbon motor brushes. These are fairly easy tasks, and as long as you have DeWalt-branded parts, you should be fine. But for more intricate repairs like replacing power switches, it's best not to try it yourself.

The reason for that is that mechanical work, like installing new belts or changing an external casing, doesn't require a ton of technical proficiency. A quick online search yields numerous how-to videos that will show you everything you need to know. But electrical work, like fixing a motor or repairing other internal circuitry, is far more specialized. In fact, DeWalt warns against any such repairs, as a malfunctioning tool is already dangerous as-is. One wrong move could result in serious injury. So, unless it's a quick fix, you're better off leaving any repair work to a certified DeWalt technician.

DeWalt has made it easy to get the help you need through their ServiceNet program. Accessible through the company's website, this program will help you quickly locate an authorized service center near you. This way, you'll ensure your tool is repaired safely by an expert. Or, if you need replacement parts, you can order them directly from DeWalt through ServiceNet as well.