Can You Repair DeWalt Tools Yourself? Here's When It's Worth Trying, And When It's Not
Whether you're a full-time professional or a homeowner wanting cheap DeWalt tools, you need them to function properly in order to do the job right. Any sort of damage can slow you down or stop you dead in your tracks. You might need simple maintenance like cleaning air vents, or a mechanical fix, like replacing your drill's carbon motor brushes. These are fairly easy tasks, and as long as you have DeWalt-branded parts, you should be fine. But for more intricate repairs like replacing power switches, it's best not to try it yourself.
The reason for that is that mechanical work, like installing new belts or changing an external casing, doesn't require a ton of technical proficiency. A quick online search yields numerous how-to videos that will show you everything you need to know. But electrical work, like fixing a motor or repairing other internal circuitry, is far more specialized. In fact, DeWalt warns against any such repairs, as a malfunctioning tool is already dangerous as-is. One wrong move could result in serious injury. So, unless it's a quick fix, you're better off leaving any repair work to a certified DeWalt technician.
DeWalt has made it easy to get the help you need through their ServiceNet program. Accessible through the company's website, this program will help you quickly locate an authorized service center near you. This way, you'll ensure your tool is repaired safely by an expert. Or, if you need replacement parts, you can order them directly from DeWalt through ServiceNet as well.
Repairing vs replacing your DeWalt tool
It's worth noting that attempting to repair your DeWalt tools could lead to the company not honoring your warranty. In fact, warranty coverage is only valid if all repair work is done by an authorized DeWalt technician, including simple repairs. So the moment you open your DeWalt tool, you're on your own. If you can't fix the existing problem or inadvertently cause further damage, you'll be stuck with a tool that you can't use and the manufacturer won't touch.
But if your DeWalt tool is no longer under warranty, then you have more options. You can take it to a local repair shop to see if they can fix it. Oftentimes, the techs working at such shops are familiar with several different tool brands, and chances are, they can help you out. But if your tool is already out of warranty, and especially if you've had it for years, then you could run into more problems.
First, there's the money. You'll likely be paying an hourly rate, in addition to the cost of parts. Plus, some repair shops will charge you just to evaluate the tool's condition. This can get expensive, and if the cost to replace your DeWalt tool is $150, but repairs are $75 or more, you may as well purchase a new one. Then there's the time. You could be without your tool for days on end, or longer, versus just buying a new one.