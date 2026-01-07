Fisker Ocean Extreme Drivers Say This About The Software Issues

Modern-day cars are mobile computers as much as they are motor vehicles. For EVs, this is even more the case, since advanced software features have become a major part of just about any electric car. These trends were largely pioneered by Tesla, which is, after all, a software company in addition to being a car manufacturer. However, for smaller carmakers, it's not always easy to offer the same level of software refinement.

For example, Aston Martin's infotainment software was based on an older-generation COMMAND Mercedes-Benz system, something owners quickly noticed and criticized. Fisker appears to be facing a similar issue, but on a larger scale. Many owners, experts, and reviewers have complained about the Ocean Extreme software. MotorTrend noted that "every Fisker Ocean we've ever driven has had software bugs," while tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee stated on his channel Auto Focus that "the software in this car is very incomplete."

As problems with recalls, official investigations, failed partnerships, and staff layoffs became too big to endure, in June 2024, Fisker applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Later that year, a U.S. bankruptcy court approved a liquidation-focused plan, winding down operations and ending Fisker's carmaking. Although the problems weren't as simple as just software issues, the Fisker Ocean was the make or break moment for the company, and it seems its software woes likely contributed to its struggles.