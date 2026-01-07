Fisker Ocean Extreme Drivers Say This About The Software Issues
Modern-day cars are mobile computers as much as they are motor vehicles. For EVs, this is even more the case, since advanced software features have become a major part of just about any electric car. These trends were largely pioneered by Tesla, which is, after all, a software company in addition to being a car manufacturer. However, for smaller carmakers, it's not always easy to offer the same level of software refinement.
For example, Aston Martin's infotainment software was based on an older-generation COMMAND Mercedes-Benz system, something owners quickly noticed and criticized. Fisker appears to be facing a similar issue, but on a larger scale. Many owners, experts, and reviewers have complained about the Ocean Extreme software. MotorTrend noted that "every Fisker Ocean we've ever driven has had software bugs," while tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee stated on his channel Auto Focus that "the software in this car is very incomplete."
As problems with recalls, official investigations, failed partnerships, and staff layoffs became too big to endure, in June 2024, Fisker applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Later that year, a U.S. bankruptcy court approved a liquidation-focused plan, winding down operations and ending Fisker's carmaking. Although the problems weren't as simple as just software issues, the Fisker Ocean was the make or break moment for the company, and it seems its software woes likely contributed to its struggles.
Fisker Ocean software issues that plagued owners
On July 13th 2025, one of the owners posted a thread on Ocean Forums, an owner's discussion board for the Fisker Ocean, asking the community to list all the fixes needed to make the Ocean reliable. Issues with the infotainment screen going dark while driving, 12V battery issues, disabled electronics, inoperable windows, sensitive sensors, keyfob battery issues, and constant reboots needed. MotorTrend also documented a number of software issues they experienced with its own Ocean Extreme long-term test car, namely a navigation system that gives wildly incorrect routes, a freezing infotainment screen, and unusable menus.
Other problems included incorrect A/C readings, radar faults, a blinded camera, inoperable scheduled charging, stereo, Bluetooth, and keyfob issues. Owners on Reddit were quick to point out falsely opened charging cover warnings, parking brake problems, creep driving mode issues, and level 2 charging limits. They also pointed out rearview mirrors that broke, overly zoomed mirrors while parking, delayed window operation, and a rear back passenger interior light that stays on and is unresponsive to touch controls.
Replacing the 12V battery while keeping it powered can prevent window issues, while infotainment problems can be solved via factory resets. For keyfob problems, it is recommended to replace batteries every month. Other workarounds have also been noted, such as putting the car into deep sleep, adjusting modes, or temporarily disconnecting connectivity. Company updates have also been mentioned, but since Fisker became one of ten EV startups that have filed for bankruptcy, it is unclear how these would be done.
Fisker recalls and investigations
Said software issues weren't just niggles and inconveniences, they often presented serious problems that eventually led to official investigations and recalls. For example, in 2024 Fisker recalled 11,201 Fisker Oceans from Europe, Canada, and the U.S. due to a software issue that caused the car to activate Safe Mode and lose all power. Another relatively major 2024 software issue with non-compliant instrument cluster gauges resulted in Fisker recalling 6,684 Oceans in the U.S. and Canada.
Another recall campaign, TSB10062408, targeted blended brake behavior, requiring all 2023–2024 Ocean models in the U.S. and Canada to receive a brake software update to correct the problem. In January, 2025, Reuters reported Fisker was under an investigation for loss of braking performance on the Ocean, and once again, it was a software issue. However, it never led to a recall because Fisker had filed for bankruptcy and the NHTSA had no new information or access to the company to mandate a fix.
These examples do highlight some of the major recalls and investigations. Even so, they do not represent the full scope. Fisker faced several additional recalls and federal probes across multiple systems, both mechanical and software-related. Although recalls and investigations are common for all carmakers, for Fisker, they shaped its early reputation. A few years ago, Fisker was one of a few EV brands that were expected to rival Tesla, but with the company bankrupt, it's safe to say that Fisker lost the EV battle to Tesla, although Tesla seems to be losing that battle itself nowadays.