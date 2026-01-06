Here's How Much A Cross-Country Private Jet Flight Actually Costs

Taking a private jet flight is something that's on many people's bucket lists. A private jet epitomizes a luxury lifestyle, with Taylor Swift's $40 million Dassault Falcon being an excellent example of just how the rich and famous travel. You need a lot of money to own and operate a private jet, and very few of us have that sort of money lying around. However, wouldn't it be nice to dip our toes into that lifestyle and take a quick jaunt across the country in a private jet?

This begs the question — just how much would such a trip cost? As is usual with such things, there is no one-size-fits-all bracket that answers the question. But we can establish some useful baselines by looking at what "cross-country" means in aviation terms and how private jet pricing works in practice. In the U.S., coast-to-coast flights typically refer to routes like New York to Los Angeles, which seem like two cities glamorous enough for such a trip. In this instance, the distance from New York's JFK to LAX in Los Angeles is 2,475 miles. A flight like that takes about 6 hours in a mid-sized private jet.

The latter is important, as many private jet charter companies don't charge by the mile but by the hour and this figure can vary by company. For example, a mid-sized jet capable of carrying 8 or 9 passengers can cost between $4,000 and $9,204 per flying hour. Scaling this to a six-hour flight, there's a fairly wide range of between $24,000 and $55,204.