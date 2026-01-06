Who Makes UPS Trucks And Where Are They Manufactured?

UPS trucks are made by several different manufacturers. This is because UPS, which was hacked a while back, uses many different types of vehicles for its sizeable fleet. From the step-in vans you see making local, last-mile deliveries to semi-trucks pulling multiple trailers across the interstates, UPS has used a variety of truckmakers that change over time and by the market served to provide vehicles that are right for their purpose.

As of 2024, UPS, which was the first carrier to be certified for drone delivery, has a worldwide fleet of 135,000 vehicles. Of these, 100,000 are based in the U.S. Fun fact — UPS replaces around 7,000 of its step-in vans in the U.S. each year. Its fleet also includes over 19,000 vehicles that use advanced technologies or alternative fuels, of which 13,000 are step-in vans that use renewable natural gas. Worldwide, UPS services over 200 countries and territories with its Global Small Package Operations. The company delivered 5.7 billion packages in 2024, which averaged out to 22.4 million each day, with total revenue of $91.1 billion.

Starting with step-in vans, also known in UPS lingo as "package cars," some are made by Morgan Olson. Other UPS package cars are made by Utilimaster. When it comes to tractor-trailers for UPS' long-haul trucking operations, a primary resource is Kenworth, who has been supplying UPS with natural gas-powered tractors for more than 16 years. Another source of UPS' heavy trucks is Freightliner, who delivered UPS' first all-electric semi truck, an eCascadia, that was put into service in February 2023.