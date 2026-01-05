How To Fix Stuck Drawers On Your Craftsman Tool Box With This Easy-To-Follow Method

You might have a small, adorable toolbox that you've chaotically tossed every tool you own into, or several much larger and more elaborate ones, with each section neatly arranged and labelled, and every individual item inside painstakingly placed. However you work, and whichever tools and toolkits you own, it's a pain when the drawers in them get stuck. Fortunately, if you're the owner of a Craftsman 41 Inch tool cabinet, YouTube's Tools. Electro. DIY has an excellent solution for your stuck-drawer woes. The content creator explains, "long story short, if you only have access to this one drawer, or any drawer you can see the pin ... you can push up the pin with your hand and the whole thing will unlock."

This is particularly convenient because, sometimes, it won't be the full system that locks you out, but certain pesky drawers. They reported that Craftsman's customer service suggested carefully turning the whole unit over and shaking it, in hopes of releasing the drawers by realigning the locking mechanism. This is because the box has a complex locking system intended to unlock every drawer with just a 180-degree twist of the keys in the lock at the top, but this requires all the individual drawers to lock together as one within the unit. The small hack demonstrated that locating and gently pushing the pin upward raises the rest of the system to meet it. As such, it can bypass the need to turn the entire system over and shake it in the hopes of loosening it. Unfortunately, though, it depends on where your Craftsman cabinet is locked, because you may not be able to access any of the pins if there isn't a drawer that can be removed to do so.