5 Things You Should Never Do On A Company Phone, Unless You Like Trouble

It is never a good idea to use your personal banking or payments app on a device that you don't personally own, let alone a company phone. You can bolster your financial apps and information with security habits such as multifactor authentication, but your data is still at risk. In fact, mobile banking apps contain more sensitive information about a person than any other app and are the prime target for any attacker.

If you are using digital wallets, banking apps, or have crucial Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) codes on your company phone, then in case of theft or loss, your company can erase your device remotely. While that may be a good thing, if all the details were exclusively on the company phone, you may be locked out of your own money. You will then have to undergo a tedious process of proving your identity and regaining access to your bank accounts.

There is also a major security risk. Malware targeting banking apps may also get access to your company's data from your phone as collateral. You should never use your company phone as a primary device for using finance apps. Even without malware, your company's IT may see which banking institution you are using, and in any event of legal investigation, your personal finance apps may be subject to scrutiny.