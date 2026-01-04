China Beamed Gigabit Internet From Space Using Low-Power Lasers: Here's How It Worked

The latest breakthrough in satellite communication by Chinese scientists managed to achieve next-gen transmission speeds while solving the crucial signal loss problem. But in hindsight, it also avoids a problem that has been hotly debated in the scientific community — the satellite congestion in Earth's orbit. The experimental laser-transmitting satellite used in the demonstration is parked at a much further position than a Starlink unit.

Starlink satellites float in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550 kilometers (roughly 341 miles), while the satellite deployed by the Chinese team is positioned at a distance of 36,705 kilometers (22,807 miles) from the receiver telescope. Simply put, it's positioned in a far less congested space, and even if the number of such satellites goes up, it won't be as crowded as the low-Earth orbit.

Astrophysicists have repeatedly highlighted the problem of light pollution caused by the increasing number of low-Earth orbit satellites and how it could ruin radio astronomy. The optical interference from satellites, such as light streaks and flares, is a well-known problem. But the new-age satellites, such as Starlink, are also leading to radio interference. In a recent analysis, experts at the Paris Observatory and the Nançay Radio Astronomy Observatory highlighted the issue of "very intense out-of-band emissions" from Starlink satellites.

There's already one satellite per square degree of the observable sky, and it's causing. As the likes of SpaceX and Amazon's Project Kuiper deploy thousands of new satellites in the near future, the problem is going to worsen. And let's not forget their role in exacerbating the disaster-prone space debris problem. Laser-based satellites that are higher (and further) in the orbit could emerge as a faster, more efficient, and astronomy-friendly option. It remains to be seen whether Chinese firms can beat SpaceX at commercializing it.