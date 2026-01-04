Search For Malaysian Airlines Flight Resumes 12 Years After It Vanished

In a surprising and unexpected development, the search for Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, which went missing on a routine flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, has resumed. MH370 was carrying 227 passengers, most from China, and 12 crew, and its disappearance ranks as one of aviation history's worst accidents. What followed was the largest underwater search ever organized, coordinated by Malaysia, China, and Australia, covering an area of 46,000 square miles of ocean off the west coast of Australia.

The nations scoured the region using sonar-equipped ships, drone submarines, and aircraft, with no success. A few small pieces of debris were found off the eastern coast of Africa, but the black box and remains of the passengers and crew were never recovered. The original search ended in 2017, with a British-American robotics company called Ocean Infinity resuming a search in 2018, also with no results.

But Ocean Infinity has returned to the case, with a plan to search a new area that covers 5,800 square miles. Just as with their 2018 search, Ocean Infinity will only be paid if it discovers the plane's wreckage. If it does, the company will receive a payment of $70 million from the Malaysian government. The company started its search in the spring of 2025, but paused in April due to poor weather conditions. Ocean Infinity resumed the search on December 30, 2025, and the search will last up to 55 days, covering specific areas where the company believes the plane is most likely to be found.