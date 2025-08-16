These Underwater Drone Gliders May One Day Help Protect Europe's Seas

Drones are quickly becoming a mainstay in naval warfare, which is perhaps best exhibited by Ukraine's use of sea drones to sink Russian ships in the Black Sea without a conventional navy. Drones have morphed into a cheap, effective alternative for countries looking to level the battlefield against large naval powers. One trend spurring this change above and below the surface is deploying artificial intelligence to enhance military drone capabilities, making the technology more effective and easier to deploy. This increase in capability has made drones an interesting vector for European lawmakers looking to ramp up defense infrastructure amidst waning American support and an increasingly aggressive Russia. Some proponents have even suggested that Europe build a "drone wall" of 100,000-plus aerial and naval drones to ward off potential attacks.

One company looking to capitalize on this increased fervor is the German startup Helsing, which works to bring advanced AI tools to the battlefield. Of particular note is the SG-1 Fathom, an underwater autonomous drone powered by Helsing's proprietary AI model, Lura, to monitor and attack subsurface threats. Introduced in May 2025, the glider is one of a suite of AI-powered weapons systems that the German company hopes to roll out in the coming years. Valued at €12 billion, with investors like Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek, Helsing looks to play a major role in Europe's upcoming investments in military preparedness. The startup is, however, just one of the countless companies swarming toward Europe to capitalize on a reinvigorated defense architecture forced to scale its size and capabilities.