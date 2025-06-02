Which Airlines Have The Worst Record For Plane Crashes Globally?

Despite the overall safety of modern air travel, some people have a fear of flying that doesn't just go away with encouraging statistics. But not every airline has inspired the same level of confidence as others, and global aviation history has only added to the apprehension that causes some travelers to choose a car or train over a plane.

According to rankings as of October 2023, which may not reflect crashes since then, American Airlines and Air France are tied for the most airplane crashes globally, with 11. China Airlines and Korean Air both have nine, while Pakistan International Airlines has eight, and United Airlines has seven. Rounding out the top 12 are Egyptair, Ethiopian Airlines and Thai Airways with six, while American Eagle, Continental Airlines and Lufthansa have five. The numbers for American and United include the total of two planes each that were intentionally crashed during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

While the possibility of crashing can be worrisome for any passenger, and the question of whether or not airplanes are the safest way to travel is always being asked, there is a reason to rest easy when flying. A 2024 MIT study found that the risk of death on a commercial airline was one per every 13.7 million boardings, a big difference from the 6 million car accidents in the U.S. every year, which results in an average of 102 deaths per day.

