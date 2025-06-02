Which Airlines Have The Worst Record For Plane Crashes Globally?
Despite the overall safety of modern air travel, some people have a fear of flying that doesn't just go away with encouraging statistics. But not every airline has inspired the same level of confidence as others, and global aviation history has only added to the apprehension that causes some travelers to choose a car or train over a plane.
According to rankings as of October 2023, which may not reflect crashes since then, American Airlines and Air France are tied for the most airplane crashes globally, with 11. China Airlines and Korean Air both have nine, while Pakistan International Airlines has eight, and United Airlines has seven. Rounding out the top 12 are Egyptair, Ethiopian Airlines and Thai Airways with six, while American Eagle, Continental Airlines and Lufthansa have five. The numbers for American and United include the total of two planes each that were intentionally crashed during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
While the possibility of crashing can be worrisome for any passenger, and the question of whether or not airplanes are the safest way to travel is always being asked, there is a reason to rest easy when flying. A 2024 MIT study found that the risk of death on a commercial airline was one per every 13.7 million boardings, a big difference from the 6 million car accidents in the U.S. every year, which results in an average of 102 deaths per day.
Airlines have built-in technologies to prevent plane crashes
While some travelers may wonder about the likelihood of private jets crashing versus commercial aircraft, the fact is that commercial airlines are very safe, thanks in part to technologies like the Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System. This system will alert a pilot if the plane might fly into an obstacle, giving enough time for a course correction to be made. There's also Collision Avoidance Systems, which can keep the plane from hitting objects in the sky during flight.
But while this tech is impressive, there's also the problem of pilot error, which accounts for around 80% of deadly accidents in the United States. To help combat this number, airlines employ the Fly by Wire system, which can actually detect if a pilot is overcorrecting while flying, or potentially putting the plane in a dangerous situation. Fly by Wire works by taking data from the controls and predicting what the pilot might do, giving the plane a chance to react before a crash can happen.
Even landing a plane has become safer, thanks to systems which can compensate for pilots having difficulty seeing due to bad weather. While there are ways for pilots to handle nature's challenges themselves, these systems work during rain, snow, and heavy fog, to ensure the plane touches down safely.