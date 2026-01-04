5 Email Etiquette Tips Every Professional Should Know

One of the first lessons that any person learns — or gets taught — is the importance of effective communication. And as one settles into their professional life, emails become the primary pipeline of communication. On the surface, this feels like an easy task. But there's a reason why experts teach email skills in training courses, and universities across the world offer learning material on how to master the art of emailing and the etiquette that one must follow.

It almost sounds mundane, wondering why emailing has its own decorum and protocols, but they're nothing too fancy or overbearing. Instead, they are analogous to how we communicate in spoken language. The only difference is that instead of the conversations happening in real time, emails are an asynchronous form of communication. Now, there's no universal rule when it comes to describing what an ideal email looks like.

Every conversation is different. Academic emails are entirely different beasts, while those in fast-paced corporate setups rely on efficiency. For example, Meta's current CTO and former Vice President, Andrew Bosworth, highlighted how he loves concise five to 10 sentence emails. "Not only am I up to speed, I have a mental model. I'm engaged. Also, you've made it super cheap for me to help you." But email etiquette is almost universal, applying irrespective of the environment. And yeah, they do make a big difference and offer a peek into a person's conduct, skills, and discipline.