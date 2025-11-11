Gmail Storage Full, But Don't Want To Pay? Try This Instead

If you want to avoid having to clear your inbox again in the near future, you'll need unsubscribe from all the email lists that you didn't sign up for or are no longer interested in. To do this, open any email from the sender you want to stop receiving messages from. In some cases, there will be an Unsubscribe button next to the name and email address. But in others, you may need to click an Unsubscribe button inside the email body itself. If you do decide to do the latter, it's important to be extra mindful because there have been cases of scammers using this button to hide sketchy links that are meant to steal your personal information. Alternatively, there are also tools that you can use to mass unsubscribe from emails, such as Leave Me Alone, Clean Email, and Inbox Zero.

But take note, it's possible that even if you've unsubscribed once, you can still receive emails from the same company because they use different emailing systems. With this, you may have to hit unsubscribe multiple times before they stop coming. Not to mention, if spam companies are behind your overflowing inbox problem, you may need to report them to Google. In your Gmail account, you can open the email from a suspicious company. In the upper right portion of the email, click the three dots and select either Block, Report spam, Report phishing, or Report illegal content.