New Patent Could Make Ram Trucks More Aerodynamic Than Ever

There's no denying that Americans love their massive pickup trucks. These gas-guzzling vehicles dominate the sales charts and easily make it to the list of America's most sold cars. Given the sheer size and weight of these vehicles and the relatively inexpensive gas prices, fuel efficiency wasn't a headline feature on these cars. While that perception is gradually changing, at least one major pickup truck brand appears to be working on making its products more aerodynamic and fuel-efficient. The company in question is Stellantis-owned pickup truck maker Ram, which has published a new patent application for an angled bed cap that will cover the cargo bed. The patent document, titled "US-20250388273-A" listed on the USPTO website, claims that this design modification has the potential to make trucks more aerodynamic.

One of the major causes of high aerodynamic drag on pickup trucks — especially during high-speed trips — is their open bed design at the rear. Ram's new patent details an "Angled Bed Cap for Truck", which covers the rear cargo bed with the purpose of reducing this aerodynamic drag. The bed cap — which positions itself using retractable panels hidden within the sidewalls — also includes a tonneau cover that lets the air flow more smoothly over the cargo bed, thereby reducing the aerodynamic drag. This, by extension, also improves the fuel efficiency (and range in the case of EVs) on its pickup trucks.

Now, it's common knowledge that third-party bed cap and tonneau cover combos already exist. But these systems are aftermarket installs and take up usable space within the cargo bed. What Stellantis is essentially claiming with this patent is that the panels that raise the bed cap from the flat to the angled position are housed within the sidewalls, thereby freeing up storage space.