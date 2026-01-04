This Walmart Mini Tool Cabinet May Make The Perfect Stand For Your Mini Tool Box

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's easier than we'd like for a neat and tidy garage to quickly turn into something out of a hoarding reality show. Tool storage is part of that thin line that helps keep things in order, but even though it's not much more than empty metal boxes, it can get incredibly expensive. That's one reason users have been flocking to Walmart and its online store to grab the Hyper Tough Mini Tool Cabinet, which can cost as low as $20. That's the price of the sleek, black model, but more colorful options, including April Green, Blue Sparkle, Orange Crush, Orange Sun, and Purple, cost just $5 more.

For the uninitiated, Walmart might seem like a surprising source for hardware gear, but the retailer sells all kinds of tools and accessories, including Walmart home improvement products you didn't realize existed. Some of these are from Walmart house brands, while others, like Hart, are sold exclusively by the chain. Many users rely on Walmart tools as much as they do from other, more dedicated brands like DeWalt or Makita.

With options like Walmart's highly-rated six-tool combo kit available to purchase, one could quickly start filling up their tool shed or garage with new devices. That's where a storage solution like the Mini Tool Cabinet, which comes from the Walmart private-label brand, Hyper Tough, may come in clutch. Even better, it has a flat surface that also makes for a perfect stand to place a small tool box, which can especially be convenient as you work and need easy access to your gear. And, since it's pretty small in its own right, it can also be placed atop existing tool chests or workbenches for even more storage. (This small size also makes it a solid gift idea).