This Walmart Mini Tool Cabinet May Make The Perfect Stand For Your Mini Tool Box
It's easier than we'd like for a neat and tidy garage to quickly turn into something out of a hoarding reality show. Tool storage is part of that thin line that helps keep things in order, but even though it's not much more than empty metal boxes, it can get incredibly expensive. That's one reason users have been flocking to Walmart and its online store to grab the Hyper Tough Mini Tool Cabinet, which can cost as low as $20. That's the price of the sleek, black model, but more colorful options, including April Green, Blue Sparkle, Orange Crush, Orange Sun, and Purple, cost just $5 more.
For the uninitiated, Walmart might seem like a surprising source for hardware gear, but the retailer sells all kinds of tools and accessories, including Walmart home improvement products you didn't realize existed. Some of these are from Walmart house brands, while others, like Hart, are sold exclusively by the chain. Many users rely on Walmart tools as much as they do from other, more dedicated brands like DeWalt or Makita.
With options like Walmart's highly-rated six-tool combo kit available to purchase, one could quickly start filling up their tool shed or garage with new devices. That's where a storage solution like the Mini Tool Cabinet, which comes from the Walmart private-label brand, Hyper Tough, may come in clutch. Even better, it has a flat surface that also makes for a perfect stand to place a small tool box, which can especially be convenient as you work and need easy access to your gear. And, since it's pretty small in its own right, it can also be placed atop existing tool chests or workbenches for even more storage. (This small size also makes it a solid gift idea).
How much can the Hyper Tough Mini Tool Cabinet hold?
The Hyper Tough Mini Tool Cabinet is less than a foot wide, so you should be able to find a good spot for it. It may just be 11.6 inches wide but it can hold 850 cubic inches of space, which should be enough for a couple dozen hand tools or a few commonly-used power tools. The cabinet is built with durable, heavy-gauge steel and has two swing-open doors with integrated handles. An included non-slip mat on its top keeps items you rest on top of the cabinet more stable, as well as keeping loose screws from rolling away on you.
Hyper Tough also designed the chest with aesthetics in mind, giving it a sleek but unassuming look that should fit in well in most garages, craft rooms, hobby stations, or other areas. Inside, it has a shelf that can quickly be installed with included mounting brackets. These brackets can be repositioned, allowing you to adjust the height of the shelf to best suit your needs. While not as customizable as Walmart's modular tool storage, people who've purchased the mini cabinet seem to appreciate the feature.
What are people saying about Walmart's Mini Tool Cabinet?
Based on over 240 reviews from Walmart customers, the Hyper Tough Mini Tool Cabinet has a strong 4.5 out of 5 overall user score and it seems that many owners have found it to be a helpful addition to their tool and crafts setup. The low cost of the item seems to be one of its most appreciated assets, though many reviews also cite its sturdy design and components that don't feel cheap.
Several users also praise its adjustable shelf and one user cites the cabinet's magnetic lock as a big plus since "you don't have to worry about the doors popping open so easily." This owner adds that you can fit Walmart's U.S. General Mini Tool Box on top of the cabinet for additional, cohesive storage. They're not the only one who's done this, either. On Reddit, one owner posted a photo of their setup, reporting that the cabinet fits neatly under U.S. General's Mini Tool Box, though they note that there is a "little space on the sides but I can live with it." They also add that there's "unfortunately almost a full inch of space on the back, but I'll find a use for it (maybe I'll push it to the back)."
In the same thread, another owner says they've added a U.S. General Glove Holder to the side. However, other redditors say Hyper Tough's Mini Tool Cabinet is too small to be useful. There are also more than a few negative reviews on Walmart's page, though they make up a small minority overall. Some mention poor build quality and the cabinet arriving with holes and dents, while at least one user says the doors don't open smoothly.