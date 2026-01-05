Harbor Freight Doesn't Sell English Wheels Anymore – Where To Get Them Cheap Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Very few hand-powered tools can be as big or effective as the English wheel. These heavy-duty devices, also known as wheeling machines, can transform flat sheet metal into complex shapes. Harbor Freight, which has 5 exciting products coming out in 2026, once sold an English wheel kit with stand for $319.99 under its Central Machinery house brand. But it's no longer available. If you're wanting an English Wheel with a floor stand and you need to keep the price under $400, you unfortunately won't be able to do so unless you buy used. Third-party sellers like eBay and Facebook Marketplace are good places to search.

If you're willing to spend a bit more, you can get the 27-inch English Wheel setup from Jegs for $510.99. Or, you can get the Code Auto Tools English Wheel kit with stand for $549.99 at Walmart. For name brands like Eastwood, you'll pay around $800 or more, depending on the model you choose. If all of these are still too high, you'll probably need to go with a tabletop model, which is much more affordable.

For example, the Grizzly 15-inch Benchtop English Wheel as of this writing is only $195, down from $255. For a bigger selection of tabletop models, you can try Amazon, where you'll spend anywhere from $110 or more. If you do select one of the cheaper models, despite where you buy it, be sure to check the rating and read customer reviews. That way, you know what you're getting beforehand.