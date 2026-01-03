5 Things You Need To Stop Doing If You Drive An Electric Car

Electric vehicles (EVs) are rapidly gaining adoption worldwide, even though gas-powered cars still dominate the world. EVs arguably offer several benefits over traditional ICE vehicles, like instant torque, fewer emissions, and lower maintenance costs. Thanks to these reasons, I switched to an electric car a few years ago and haven't looked back since. While the transition from a gas-powered car to an EV was smooth, there definitely was a learning curve in terms of what to do and what not to do when driving an EV. If you think the only difference between the two types of vehicles is the presence of a motor instead of an engine, you're wrong. There are several nuances that you need to be aware of when transitioning from an ICE car to an EV.

Whether you're planning to switch to an EV or you already have one parked in your garage, we've compiled a list of things you need to stop doing immediately. While most of these tips help prevent issues with your vehicle, some of them can extend your EV's range or even the built-in battery's lifespan. By following these tips, you can also be sure of having a safer driving experience, especially if your EV has autonomous or self-driving features. Notably, all the points mentioned in this list apply to various types of EVs, from affordable models to flagship offerings, irrespective of the brand.