Cutting-Edge Mercedes-Benz Motor Could Make Future EVs Much, Much Lighter
U.K.-based YASA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, has developed a whole new type of electric motor. YASA's axial flux motor (AFM), in its second iteration, is an electric motor that weighs just 12.7 kg (28 pounds) and produces 750 kW (over 1,005 hp), for an incredible power density output of 59 kW/kg. YASA estimates that the continuous power provided by this AFM is somewhere between 469 and 536 hp. This motor is an updated version of one that YASA had produced earlier in summer 2025, which weighed 13.1 kg (28.8 pounds) and produced 550 kW (738 hp) for an output of 42 kW/kg. For context, a Tesla Model 3's motor unit weighs 80 kg (176 pounds) and makes 220 kW (295 hp).
In addition to its amazing power density, small size, and low weight, YASA's AFM is notable for not using any exotic materials. It is also an actual working prototype that is being validated through long testing cycles. YASA claims that its new AFM achieves its impressive power output through a combination of precise packaging, strong thermal management, and extremely accurate engineering.
YASA and Mercedes-Benz have also announced the testbed for YASA's AFM. It's the AMG GT XX Concept, a four-door coupe powered by three of YASA's axial flux motors, likely of the earlier design, producing a peak of 1,341 hp. This provides the GT XX with a top speed of over 360 km/h (224 mph), according to AMG. The motors are also highly durable, with the AMG GT XX Concept managing to cover 24,901 miles in under eight days, breaking 25 long-distance records in the process.
What is an axial flux motor?
A conventional radial flux motor, used in most modern EVs, uses an elongated, cylindrical-shaped structure with a fixed stator that generates a magnetic field along the length of the shaft to make the rotor spin. An axial flux motor, on the other hand, is flat and more akin to a pancake, permitting a smaller design.
The AFM gets its name from the way that the magnetic flux travels parallel to the motor's shaft or axially, not lengthwise as in the radial flux motor. This permits axial flux motors to be smaller and lighter, to the point where they could be placed inside a vehicle's wheels, saving a great deal of weight — as much as 1,100 pounds' worth in a vehicle specifically designed to use AFMs. According to Joerg Miska, CEO of YASA, the company's AFM has "three times the performance density of today's leading radial flux motors."
The compact Mercedes-Benz/YASA axial flux motor will enter production in 2026 and be made in Mercedes' Marienfelde factory in the Berlin, Germany area, which has been involved in making powertrain components for some time. Making these new AFMs involves around 100 processes, of which around one-third are brand new. This has resulted in over 30 patent applications for some of these processes, which include artificial intelligence, new joining techniques, and innovative laser technologies. This could make Mercedes the next big name in EVs.
All about the AFM-powered AMG GT XX Concept
The AMG GT XX Concept, which was foreshadowed in 2022 by the astonishing Vision AMG Sports EV, is a testbed for more than just the Mercedes-Benz/YASA axial flux motors. The AMG GT XX Concept's platform marks the first pre-production application of the company's AMG.EA high performance architecture, which features a wide variety of innovative technologies.
The battery system that powers the AMG GT XX Concept's AFMs is all-new, drawing on Mercedes-Benz's experience with its AMG One and Formula 1 vehicle development teams. This has resulted in slim, cylindrical battery cells with an improved ability to dissipate heat and stay cool. The cells have exterior housings made of aluminum — unlike steel, which most EVs use — to better maintain proper cell temperature at all times. The AMG GT XX Concept's battery cell has an NCMA (nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum) cathode and a silicon-based anode. This provides the vehicle with extreme levels of both performance and power delivery to its AFMs.
The AMG GT XX Concept also directly cools its 3,000-plus cells, using a coolant based on non-conductive oil. This permits exceptional charging performance that lets the AMG GT XX Concept add 248 miles of range (400 km) in only 5 minutes. Some other technologies featured on the AMG GT XX Concept include luminescent exterior paint, 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive, a programmable light panel at the rear, and speakers built into the car's headlights.