Cutting-Edge Mercedes-Benz Motor Could Make Future EVs Much, Much Lighter

U.K.-based YASA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, has developed a whole new type of electric motor. YASA's axial flux motor (AFM), in its second iteration, is an electric motor that weighs just 12.7 kg (28 pounds) and produces 750 kW (over 1,005 hp), for an incredible power density output of 59 kW/kg. YASA estimates that the continuous power provided by this AFM is somewhere between 469 and 536 hp. This motor is an updated version of one that YASA had produced earlier in summer 2025, which weighed 13.1 kg (28.8 pounds) and produced 550 kW (738 hp) for an output of 42 kW/kg. For context, a Tesla Model 3's motor unit weighs 80 kg (176 pounds) and makes 220 kW (295 hp).

In addition to its amazing power density, small size, and low weight, YASA's AFM is notable for not using any exotic materials. It is also an actual working prototype that is being validated through long testing cycles. YASA claims that its new AFM achieves its impressive power output through a combination of precise packaging, strong thermal management, and extremely accurate engineering.

YASA and Mercedes-Benz have also announced the testbed for YASA's AFM. It's the AMG GT XX Concept, a four-door coupe powered by three of YASA's axial flux motors, likely of the earlier design, producing a peak of 1,341 hp. This provides the GT XX with a top speed of over 360 km/h (224 mph), according to AMG. The motors are also highly durable, with the AMG GT XX Concept managing to cover 24,901 miles in under eight days, breaking 25 long-distance records in the process.