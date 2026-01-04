Is It Legal To Pass On The Right In Florida? Here's What The Law Says

Florida is a state filled with beaches, sunshine, and a host of zany auto regulations, including weird stipulations wrapped around license plates and frames. To be fair, the other 49 states are not immune to bizarre driving rules, like a Nevada law that says you can't take a camel on the freeway or a rule in Arkansas that says you can't honk your horn after 9:00 pm near any place serving sandwiches. Weird, right?

All 50 states also have some kind of "keep right" law requiring drivers to pass another vehicle on the left, then return to the right lane to preserve a clear, viable passing lane at all times. But what about passing a car on the right side instead of the left? As it turns out, that's not as clearly defined. However, in the Sunshine State, passing on the right is legal only under very specific conditions as laid out in Florida statute 316.084.

Overtaking and passing on the right is permitted in the following scenarios: 1) the vehicle you're passing is making a left turn, 2) the street or highway you're traveling along has multiple lanes of traffic that are not blocked or occupied by parked vehicles, or 3) you happen to be on a one-way street or other thoroughfare restricted to one direction of movement and has two or more lanes of moving traffic. Clear as a dirty windshield with bad wipers, right? And here's another caveat — it can't be done if it's not "safe" to do so, which at best is an ambiguous term not worth gambling on.