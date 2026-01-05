Where Are KC Turbos Built?

KC Turbos is an American company specializing in high-performance turbochargers for trucks and pickups, fitting engines like the 7.3 Power Stroke (being one of the best performance upgrades for that powertrain) in addition to other popular American forced-induction units like the EcoBoost, Cummins, and Duramax. According to resale sites and their own website, the products typically command several thousand dollars for complete turbo kits, comprised of a wide variety of separate components. Obviously, there's the turbo itself, plus additional parts like piping, wastegate, and other mechanical bits, electronic equipment, and brackets. Each of these parts can be further divided into its components, with many being foreign-sourced (a common factor across turbos in general, granted).

Turbos, along with many of the other parts KC Turbos offers, are complex pieces. The business itself primarily specializes in sourcing and assembling the individual items that make up the whole, with these items coming from all over the world. Most turbos contain components sourced from countries like China, the Czech Republic, Japan, Vietnam, Denmark, Mexico, the United States, and so on; it's a global supply chain, after all. So if one were to take a KC turbo off the shelf at random and break it down into its component parts, it'll likely contain more than a few countries.

The simple answer is that KC Turbos is a globalized remanufacturing (remanning) company, although the warehouse and facilities are all located in Mesa, Arizona, which is where the final product is assembled and packaged. There are various reasons why these companies outsource specialized component sourcing internationally, which we'll get into, and also take a look at the manufacturing side of the company itself. Let's take a deep dive and see what typically comes from where and how much of a KC Turbo is truly American-made.