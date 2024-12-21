5 Best Performance Upgrades For The Ford 7.3 Power Stroke Engine

The 7.3 Power Stroke turbodiesel has become an iconic engine that's considered by some to have heavily influenced diesel design. The 1994 Ford Super Duty was the first to showcase the 7.3-liter Power Stroke, where it generated 215 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. In the latter '90s the diesel would get some additional output at 225 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. The 7.3-liter Power Stroke was produced until 2003 when it was replaced with the Ford 6.0-liter Power Stroke, but it remains a memorable iteration to this day for diesel enthusiasts. Although, for those interested in utilizing this diesel in a project, not every iteration is created equal, judging from the best and worst years for the Ford 7.3L Power Stroke V8 engine.

Advertisement

In terms of adding more potency to the 7.3-liter Power Stroke, there are some critical factors to consider, most importantly your budget. After all, very few truck owners, if any, have an unlimited budget to work with, so this list will focus on a range of performance add-ons from around $350 to $1600. The choices on this list were determined using enthusiast sites such as PowerStroke.org and Ford-Trucks.com, as well as automotive outlets such as MotorTrend and DrivingLine.com.