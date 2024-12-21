5 Best Performance Upgrades For The Ford 7.3 Power Stroke Engine
The 7.3 Power Stroke turbodiesel has become an iconic engine that's considered by some to have heavily influenced diesel design. The 1994 Ford Super Duty was the first to showcase the 7.3-liter Power Stroke, where it generated 215 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. In the latter '90s the diesel would get some additional output at 225 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. The 7.3-liter Power Stroke was produced until 2003 when it was replaced with the Ford 6.0-liter Power Stroke, but it remains a memorable iteration to this day for diesel enthusiasts. Although, for those interested in utilizing this diesel in a project, not every iteration is created equal, judging from the best and worst years for the Ford 7.3L Power Stroke V8 engine.
In terms of adding more potency to the 7.3-liter Power Stroke, there are some critical factors to consider, most importantly your budget. After all, very few truck owners, if any, have an unlimited budget to work with, so this list will focus on a range of performance add-ons from around $350 to $1600. The choices on this list were determined using enthusiast sites such as PowerStroke.org and Ford-Trucks.com, as well as automotive outlets such as MotorTrend and DrivingLine.com.
S&B Cold Air Intake: $349
Airflow is crucial to engine performance, but it's not just the volume of air that's important, but also its temperature. If you're new to aftermarket modifications, you might be wondering what a cold air intake does and if it's worth it. The short answer is that it unlocks some additional output by grabbing colder oxygen located away from the hot engine components, so it is worth considering.
Colder air is more dense than hot air and therefore combustion is enhanced. In addition, you'll also notice benefits like lower temperatures in the engine, better gas milage, and output gains of up to 15-wheel horsepower (power measured at the wheels).
While the stock 7.3-liter Power Stroke intake isn't bad, it's also more than 20 years old at this point and a modern cold air intake can provide a noticeable improvement. Several 7.3-liter Power Stroke owners commented on the S&B product specifically, mentioning their affordable price, straightforward installation, and esthetic design. You can find specific models like the Cold Air Intake for 1994-1997 Ford Power Stroke 7.3L for $349.
ISSPRO gauges - EGT, boost, and fuel pressure: $450
One of the add-ons that doesn't directly add performance, but is vital to the modification process, are gauges. While the driver instrument cluster is full of useful information such as engine temperature, fuel level, and oil pressure, it's missing some valuable information that becomes particularly important when modifying a vehicle. The consensus among several 7.3-liter Power Stroke owners is that you should install, at minimum, an exhaust gas temperature (EGT) or pyrometer, boost meter, and fuel pressure gauge.
As one modification enthusiast, cdoggums, explained on Reddit, "Extra gauges are handy once you start seriously modifying a car. If you have an issue, gauges can help you rule out specific things. So they are good diagnostic tools." An exhaust gas temperature gauge is crucial, as excessively hot temperatures can devastate turbochargers, pistons, and heads. A boost pressure gauge can help you identify issues such as leaks or unusual drops in performance. Finally, a fuel pressure meter can aid in identifying any potential injector trouble, such as clogs. ISSPRO gauges were repeatedly mentioned among the 7.3-liter Power Stroke modification forums and if purchased together, they start around $450.
Power Hungry Performance Hydra Chip: $449
A tuner chip is a great method of unleashing additional performance that has been held back by stock restrictions and one of the best ways to get more horsepower out of your car or truck. While the manufacturer has created their own settings for balanced output off the factory floor, a chip allows you to control a host of engine parameters that can add noticeable power. While there are several great tuners on the market, the one that continued to show up among owners and online publications was the Hydra performance programming chip.
When MotorTrend decided to catalog their approach for modernizing an old 7.3 Power Stroke, they opted for a Power Hungry Performance Hydra, which provides you up to 15 customized slots, and the ability to change them on the spot. This performance chip also comes with an extensive library of preset calibrations specifically for the 7.3. One owner, who operates an automotive shop, installed the Hydra into his 7.3-liter Power Stroke and received boosts in power anywhere from an additional 40 horses up to 120, depending on which mode was active.
Full Force Power Stroke Stage 1 Injectors: $1,275
While not among the most affordable upgrade options, new injectors are an excellent option for enhancing output figures. Essentially, a fuel injector is responsible for dispersing the appropriate amount of fuel to facilitate combustion. Especially with an older engine, you'll want to be aware of common symptoms of diesel fuel injector failure, as it can wreak havoc on your engine.
Aftermarket injectors often incorporate bigger nozzles that allow greater amounts of fuel into the combustion mix. For example, the Stage 1 Injectors by Full Force Diesel Performance have a flow rate of up to 180cc, whereas a mid-'90s stock 7.3 Power Stroke injector can only manage around 95cc. This improved flow will be noticeable behind the wheel when accelerating or pushing the trucks engine such as when performing challenging towing applications.
In addition, unless you know how to clean fuel injectors and have recently done so, a set of new injectors may provide a bump in miles per gallon if the old ones were worn or partially clogged. It should also be noted that to get the best performance out of larger fuel injectors will require a custom tune.
KC300x Stage 2 Turbo with pedestal: $1,615
Of course, one of the best options for the most noticeable boost of a 7.3 Power Stroke is swapping out the stock turbocharger with something a little more robust. Turbochargers equipped in diesel engines have improved over time to offer greater efficiency and more flow with more resilient and larger compressor wheels. For example, the stock turbo in the '99 7.3 Power Stroke features a 60mm compressor wheel, whereas the KC300x offers greater airflow at 63mm.
The specific amount of horsepower increase is dependent on what other modifications and tuning parameters you have, but some 7.3 Power Stroke builds utilizing this turbo have more than doubled their horsepower. Although be aware, the stock pedestal (the component where the turbo bolts on), includes an EBPV (exhaust back pressure valve), and the KC turbo part does not utilize one. Therefore, you'll likely need the KC pedestal to go along with the turbo for proper installation.
Methodology
Gathering information from popular online automotive forums like Ford Truck Enthusiasts and PowerStroke.org allowed for a look into what owners are using to upgrade their 7.3-liter Power Stroke diesel engines and what modifications were most talked-about. In addition, sites like MotorTrend (which has several articles on 7.3-liter Power Stroke builds) and DrivingLine.com (which offers several aftermarket suggestions for the iconic Ford diesel engine) were incorporated to help further substantiate the selections.