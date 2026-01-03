Has Your White Car Paint Yellowed? Here's How To Make It Look Brand New

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Has your car's white paint started to appear dull or even yellow? Luckily, there is a pretty straightforward method that's been pre-approved by car enthusiasts and will save you a ton of money compared to taking your car to the body shop. However, expect to put in a lot of elbow grease.

The first important step to getting shiny, reflective white paint is to wash your car. Use products that will remove old sealants, waxes, and other grime. Start with a rinse, then use a pH-balanced car wash soap from the top to the bottom, followed by a wipe down with microfiber towels. Then it's time to take out a clay bar. Use a small piece and some clay lubricant, wiping the car in straight lines. Hopefully, the clay lube will reduce the required pressure and save you some energy. You'll start to see some of the more stubborn contaminants finally getting removed. At this stage, you can apply a glaze for the ultimate shine if you have the elbow grease to spare. The last step is to protect the paint with wax, which you probably should be doing more often than you think.